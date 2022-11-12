Donatos Pizza tests Smart Saucer Tech on big plans for restaurant automation.franchise news





Agpe Automations’ tagline is to automate with love, said Chief Operating Officer Craig Turner. With his Donatos Pizza, the company is trying to do just that by leveraging technology in new ways.

It really speaks to our intention to make the kitchen a better place and work a better job.Turner says technological innovation reassigns repetitive and mundane tasks to machines, helping employees at Donatos stores It says that it means enabling employees to focus on the functions that benefit from the human element.

Enter the smart saucer. With a footprint the size of a shoe box, it pumps sauce from its reservoir and distributes it precisely onto the pizza dough underneath. According to Turner, a calibration component measures the weight to get a perfectly consistent amount of sauce. Introduced in May 2020, Smart Saucer operates in 15 Donatos restaurants, 11 businesses and 4 franchises.

The dream, of course, is to support our #1 customer at Donatos and then expand our technical capabilities elsewhere, continues Turner. Donatos plans to bring the Smart Saucer to 40 of its other restaurants next year, giving franchisees the option to add it to their kitchens. The company is working to determine the true cost of equipment for operators as it expands its program.

Mr. Turner put a lot of thought into how he designs the value of his products to make sure they are affordable.

Craig Turner is Chief Operating Officer of Agpe Automations and Executive Director of Edge Innovation Hub.

Donatos has a total of 171 restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Florida. Ranked 225th on the Franchise Times Top 500, he had $261.5 million in system-wide sales in 2021. .

Dave Parsons, communications manager at Donatos, said: This is one of the tasks he very much needs for the product, but the employee is more excited to do other things. In addition to product consistency, Donatos was able to speed up the training of new store employees. Employees don’t need to be trained on sauces and can do more training on toppings and other customer facing roles.

The focus is how can we put people in better places.

Like Donatos, Agpe Automation is part of the Grote family of companies, and their Smart Saucer development is not without precedent. Jim Grote, who founded Donatos Pizza in Columbus, Ohio in 1963, spent years hand-applying pepperoni onto pizza and knew there was a need for a better method, Turner says. Grote invented and patented his Peppamatic, which inspired him to start the Grote Company in 1972. Today, it is the industry standard in-line pepperoni slicer in frozen pizza production.

While Grote Companies’ focus is on industrial-grade frozen pizza and sandwich equipment, Agpe Automation aims to make restaurant kitchens better, Turner says. It’s one of the few businesses in Edge Innovation Hub, another Grote family endeavor that opened in late 2018 and serves as an incubator and supporter of companies looking to disrupt the food industry.

Read more: How three restaurant chains are using robots in their kitchens

Turner, who is also executive director of the Edge Innovation Hub, said Jim had decades of vision to build a unique innovation campus. After Grote took a course at California’s Singularity University, Turner revealed some wild things that may seem like science fiction now but may not be so in the not too distant future. It finally inspired him to make this leap.

A 17,000-square-foot facility in the Columbus suburb of Gahanna and part of the same campus that is home to the Donatos and Grote Company, Edge Innovation Hubs’ resident businesses include Agpe Automation, 3D food printing and robotics company BeeHex, food business Includes consultancy CIFT. , Form5 Prosthetics is a manufacturer of 3D printed prosthetic limbs.

Donatos founders Jim Grote (left) and Hayden Frea prototype a smart saucer.

According to Turner, the aim was really centered around the future of food and the idea of ​​how innovation could help Jim’s company. That’s the idea. How do you stay at the forefront of that innovation?

The Smart Saucer was born out of Grotes’ belief that a tabletop machine that can dispense sauce could have a significant impact on the labor and efficiency of pizza restaurant kitchens. He later met Hayden Frea, then a high school student who was now majoring in computer science and mechanical engineering at Ohio State University. The two began talking about ideas and took some inspiration from the Grote Company to create the first prototype, Turner said.

Agpe Automation and its engineers, with Frea as a software engineering consultant, are working on similar applications for pepperoni, cheese, and dough cutting, Turner said. Extending automation capabilities in the restaurant space is an exciting proposition and a serious candidate for reducing labor challenges.

Similarly, there is also the opportunity to connect machines to collect data and ultimately provide actionable information to operators.

Turner says the limits of the idea of ​​smart machines and smart software are endless.

Read more: Red Robin, Donatos Pizza Scale Up Non-Traditional Partnerships

