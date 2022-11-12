Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits UT to review national security research, policy and innovation





AUSTIN, Texas Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Christopher W. visited. Leaders and researchers at the forefront of technology and workforce development in the digital age shared their capabilities and ongoing defense-related projects during the full-day visit.

Grady heads one of the Department of Defense’s most important acquisition organizations, the Joint Requests Oversight Council (JROC). JROC members include all deputy commissioners for each military service.

Grady said it would be appropriate to visit during Veterans Day weekend to celebrate patriotism, service and sacrifice for all who have served. It is clear that Today’s work on the design, development and production of critical technologies will ensure all the advantages our armed forces require.

A delegation from the Joint Chiefs of Staff will provide an overview of the university’s research in robotics, computational engineering and advanced computing, as well as programs to advance security, policy and strategy expertise in today’s rapidly evolving environment. I received

UT Austin is committed to continuing to meet the pressing demand for national security research and innovation, said Sharon L. Wood, Executive Vice President and Provost. We have a long and productive history of working with the Department of Defense. This opportunity to engage and collaborate with Adm. Grady is essential for UT Austin to continue to have a significant impact on strengthening America’s national security for decades to come.

Texas Robotics focused on robotics and autonomous systems, including long-term autonomy and human-machine interfaces. Demonstrated work included social and autonomous navigation, surgery, rehabilitation, telemedicine, manufacturing, space, nuclear, and other robotics systems. Since 2019, Texas Robotics has been a partner in the Army’s military modernization efforts, engaging in research collaborations including technology transfer with Army Futures Command.

Professor Peter Stone, Director of Texas Robotics, highlights robotics and autonomous research efforts at the Texas Robotics and Robotics Center of Excellence (RCOE).

Researchers at Texas Advanced Computing Center and Oden Institute for Computational Engineering and Sciences support and enable high-performance computing technologies, computational science, engineering and mathematics methodologies, and DoD capabilities in design, manufacturing, and operations shared their important role on the A particular focus was on researching digital twins and their implications for supply chain management, system maintenance, and complex energy systems. The Oden Institute was recently awarded a new project by the Department of Energy to establish a multifaceted mathematics center for predictive digital twins.

The McCombs School of Business and Extended Education Ventures shared professional education services and resources for active duty military, veterans and civilians. Discussions highlighted new and innovative programs such as Oscar Mike’s Virtual Qualification Assistance Program and Military Family Transition Assistance Program. Additionally, Texas Immersive showed how an immersive user experience can improve education and training.

The Clements Center for National Security introduced leading faculty and fellows engaged in teaching and research in history, strategy, and national technology. The Bipartisan Center has created a vast network of academics and practitioners who serve around the world in highly important national security positions. Grady and researchers discussed current issues surrounding national security policy.

The Admiral also visited the Applied Research Laboratory (ARL:UT), the home of UT Austin’s national security operations. A university-affiliated research center for the Department of Defense and the largest research unit at the university, ARL:UT focuses on hardware and software prototyping to address current, emerging and future national security issues. Resolve challenges quickly and cost-effectively. With his 77-year history of providing world-class research and expertise to the Department of Defense, he was a pioneer in Austin’s high-tech scene, with several major awards by former staff members such as Tracor and National Instruments. Austin Corporation was founded. .

The Office of Defense Research Promotion in the Vice Chancellor’s Office for Research, Scholarships and Creative Endeavors coordinated the visit and facilitated research relationships between the university and the defense ecosystem.

Grady is the 12th Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the second highest-ranking officer in the United States Armed Forces.

