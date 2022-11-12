Top 5 Technology Innovations Hotels Will Adopt Widely in 2023 » Wiki Convenience





A new expo was held in London last month, representing innovation in the hotel and hospitality industry. At the Hotel & Resort Innovation Expo, global leaders from IHG, Yotel and Best Western set a vision for the future shape of innovation in the industry.

While the pandemic moratorium has been painful, it is widely acknowledged that it was also an opportunity for business introspection and review. And what has emerged over the last 12 months is a new desire to accelerate adoption of new hotel technologies, address operational challenges, and adapt to changing customer needs.

At DocMX, it was in the business of providing technology that helped hotels significantly reduce costs and drive sustainability. And because our progress is driven by innovation and inspired by our fellow changemakers, we were always excited to glimpse the future.

Below are the top 5 innovations to expect in hotels and hospitality in 2023.

drive to digital

Perhaps one of the easiest adaptations hotels can make is going digital. Hundreds of customers, including Hilton Worldwide, IHG, Kimpton, and Holiday Inn, have replaced outdated systems with DocMX solutions to reduce costs and increase the efficiency of their hotel operations.

Automating traditional labor-intensive tasks can significantly reduce the cost and efficiency of your business. This digital transformation reduces stress, improves employee health, and allows teams to focus on value-driven tasks instead.

Additionally, the move to a paperless future is sustainable and helps hotels perform well against ESG standards and customer expectations. According to a recent survey by the World Economic Forum, more than 80% of global consumers prefer sustainable businesses and say this influences where they spend their money.

The ability to collect, interpret, share and act on data is essential for all hotels to optimize their performance. This is especially relevant for large properties and hotel chains that serve thousands of guests each week.

By combining internal information sharing with what is available online, hotels can use digital data to quickly improve revenue management, operations, and design better strategies to understand their customers through sales and marketing. increase.

Through our own business, we know that the shift to digital innovation has a positive impact on all hotel sectors including finance, human resources, kitchen and housekeeping. Helps any team with efficient inventory management and record keeping.

Rise of robotics

While the development of robotics technology in hospitality is still considered expensive, this is an area that is likely to make big strides in the next few years. Because it can help you solve one of the biggest challenges you face. Continuing labor shortage.

According to the Financial Times, the global hospitality industry is once again warning of staffing shortages ahead of Christmas and is looking for temporary workers to prepare for one of the busiest times of the year. In the UK alone, he will need more than 250,000 seasonal workers in the hospitality industry, according to estimates by trade body UKHospitality.

AI-driven robots are emerging as a popular technology trend with automation and self-service playing an increasingly important role in improving the hotel customer experience. can be improved.

The robotic customer experience pioneer, Henn na Hotel, is famous in Japan and opened a second location in New York last year. Described as quirky and futuristic, the entire check-in to check-out experience is controlled by the customer through a variety of automated services and voice and touch-recognition points.

In fact, prior to Henn na Hotel, Hilton launched a robotic concierge called Kony, paving the way for enhanced AI-powered services. Importantly, the system learns and adapts with each interaction, constantly improving the answers it provides.

From customer service to cleaning robots, Canon Solutions America and SoftBank Robotics America launched Whiz this month. This new device is a commercial robotic vacuum that works to increase health and safety in a variety of work environments, including hotels. Cleaning robots are being rapidly deployed across hotel chains, and their adoption is reported to have accelerated during the pandemic for obvious reasons.

Whether in cleaning, room service or waitstaff, hotel robotics use is expected to increase significantly, but staff shortages in particular continue to undermine operations.

Customer management

Controlling the customer is a common theme in hotel innovation today, which is why smart hotels are beginning to replace this new future.

What is a smart hotel? Essentially an experience that allows customers to interact with her device through various technologies such as AI, AR, and digital connectivity. Smart room technologies may include voice control, facial recognition, automation, energy efficiency and improved responsiveness. In-room technology can also be controlled via an app or the guest’s own mobile his device.

Smart hotel technology is an important development. Because it can personalize the customer experience and remember customer preferences for better personal care and comfort through AI machine learning. For example, smart room controls allow guests to adjust room ambience through temperature, lighting, and air conditioning without manually adjusting devices or seeking staff assistance.

A smart hotel might offer entertainment, reservations, or room service controlled by the customer’s voice commands to eliminate the frustration of standing in line or hanging up. All of these enhancements enhance the overall usability. By personalizing the experience, hotels can double their knowledge of their customers, making them more likely to become loyal repeat customers.

sustainability

With climate change of great global concern, hotels must play a role in promoting more sustainable solutions and this will undoubtedly be a major direction in 2023.

In fact, many companies have already taken these important steps and are proud to support leading global hotel networks such as Hilton and IHG Worldwide to provide automated and sustainable financial and administrative operations. I am thinking.

The good news didn’t stop there. According to Business Travel News Europe last week, Siemens, the accommodation platform, has partnered with HRS to make environmental impact reporting a requirement of the company’s global hotel program.

The company has integrated the HRS Green Stay Initiative (GSI) as part of its travel policy to create a “globally traceable and standardized benchmark” that tracks the carbon footprint of individual hotels and compares them to other hotels. Developed. According to HRS, it is the first global standard to compare hotel sustainability using traceable criteria.

Hotel providers can use environmental impact information such as energy and water consumption, waste per night occupied room, etc. to calculate their carbon footprint and prioritize accordingly in their internal booking tools. you need to provide data about

From 2023, the company will select preferred hotel suppliers according to sustainability criteria defined by GSI and aligned according to Siemens’ own sustainability framework. Before the pandemic, the company booked more than 2 million nights a year.

According to Booking.com’s Sustainable Travel Report 2022, 81% of global travelers say sustainable travel is important to them, with half of them significantly influencing their purchasing choices as climate change. It is clearly important for hotels to introduce greener processes into their services and operations and make them visible to their customers.

behind the scenes

While many innovations are being delivered in the front of house and areas of customer service and customer expectations, many are unaware that behind the scenes hotel operations are undergoing revolutionary technological change as well.

We know that a great customer experience requires great back office operations, so having the right tools allows your front office staff to focus on what they do best instead of being distracted by repetitive administrative tasks. It is essential to provide

DocMX is revolutionizing the traditional, long and disconnected data-sharing processes often incumbent in finance, HR, and even sales and events.

We develop software to solve hospitality’s specific operational challenges, such as staff shortages, streamlining critical information in one place, clustering and resource sharing across all departments, and reducing time-consuming processes through digital automation. did.

We have simplified our operational processes for a future with fewer staff and likely higher costs. For example, all documents are easily retrieved by any department, at any time, and are protected by world-class security compliance. Also, as part of this data organization, we have developed a structured process for routing critical information to operations and senior management. This process is standardized across all departments.

Manual repetitive tasks are minimized, automation eliminates simple human processes and reduces staff waste. Front office teams use electronic approvals and a central information repository to work seamlessly with reservations and finance teams to solve day-to-day issues and drive continuous improvement.

Teams can track end-to-end operations and status of specific tasks in a centralized control center dashboard. It also allows team leaders to intervene quickly before the situation becomes a problem. The process is fully auditable. Each document, approval, and payment is traceable to ensure compliance with internal policies and data security best practices.

Technological innovations that improve both operations and hotel services ultimately lead to superior guest experiences. In our view, that future should be the best outcome for everyone.

Aaron Belton is the Head of Global Hospitality at DocMX. With his 10+ years of experience working with global hospitality brands such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG, and his 20+ years of direct experience with hospitality professionals in Asia, Oceania and Europe, Aaron , his goal is to bring the latest technology to the hotel sector community. Aaron has a passion for innovation and now he leads the DocMX digital transformation team in London. Together with leading psychology experts, he developed the DocMX Wellness Chatbot to drive efficiency and tangible savings for hotels affected by the pandemic, working towards Covid-19 recovery. supports the staff.

Are you an industry thought leader with a hotel technology perspective you’d like to share with our readers? If so, please review our editorial guidelines and submit your article for consideration for publication.

