Privacy regulations extend beyond employers in the ad tech industry. Are you ready for 2023?

Beginning January 1, 2023, businesses subject to the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) will face stricter compliance requirements when collecting personal information about employees, independent contractors, and job applicants. will be

I recently spoke with Dror Gurevich, Founder and CEO of the Velocity Network Foundation. The Velocity Network Foundation is a non-profit membership organization dedicated to enabling individuals to gain agency and build the Internet of Careers through verifiable educational and career information. job market.

Gary Drenik: How do companies currently handle personal information collected during the hiring process? How should this change take place on January 1, 2023? Who will be affected? mosquito?

Dror Gurevich: The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) includes certain exemptions for personal information collected by businesses about job applicants, employees, and independent contractors. Effective January 1, 2023, the effective date of the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), which amends the CCPA, the so-called HR exemption will expire and California employers will face increased CCPA compliance requirements. Become.

This exemption relieves employers from having to comply with many of the CCPA’s obligations regarding employee personal information. For example, we need to provide consumer data rights where the information will only be used for employment-related activities. This gives employers the freedom to share this data with third-party payroll and benefits vendors, use historical data analytics and machine learning to improve processes and policies, and communicate with relevant prospective talent pools. increased.

Under the CPRA, employees have the right to know the personal information companies collect. the right to delete personal information collected from them, subject to exceptions (Right to Deletion); to disclose employee personal information to vendors such as payroll companies without entering into an agreement with CPRA service providers; the right to opt out of the sale or sharing of your personal information by your employer (Right to Opt Out of Sale or Sharing), including the provider; new rights to correct inaccurate personal information;

Two additional rights granted to employees, applicants, and independent contractors under the CPRA are the right to restrict the use and disclosure of sensitive personal information and the right to opt out of automated decision-making technologies. Right.

First, use by employers of sensitive personal information defined to include geolocation data, racial or ethnic origin, union membership, and the content of certain employee emails and text messages. and restrict disclosure, and affect many programs and technologies implemented in companies. Diversity and inclusion have taken center stage in recent years.

Second, the right to opt out of business use of automated decision-making technology. This includes profiling employees based on their performance at work, financial situation, health, personal preferences, interests, trustworthiness, behavior, location or movement. Influencing her employer’s use of AI and machine learning technology.

Drenik: What should job seekers consider before sharing personal information such as emails, phone numbers, etc. in the job application process? You should know how personal information is collected/used what’s the point?

Gurevich: Consumers around the world are increasingly taking action to protect their data, either by exercising their data rights under existing privacy laws or by not purchasing from organizations that do not adequately protect their data. I’m here. According to a recent Prosper Insights & Analytics survey, 72.3% have already taken measures to protect their privacy, such as private browsing, disabling mobile trackers, denying permission to be tracked by mobile apps, or changing social media privacy settings. I am teaching. Interestingly, this data indicates that younger generations are more likely to be privacy activists than older generations. According to a recent Cisco survey, more than a third of his respondents have changed companies or providers because of data policies or data sharing practices, and a quarter have engaged in privacy-preserving practices. Data subject access rights, including contacting the organization regarding data and requesting modification or deletion of this data.

Prosper – Digital and Online Privacy Protection

Insights and analytics flourish

The impact of this move on the job market has been somewhat delayed, but it is certain to make job seekers and employees more privacy conscious of these aspects.

Drenik: Is there a better way for employers to handle the hiring process to comply with the rising CCPA requirements in 2023? What technology will make the hiring process safer for everyone involved?

Gurevich: Employers need to approach this with a much broader scope than simple CPRA compliance. In 2010, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg went on record to speak the same sentiments that were blown away by his farmer, the big money data that came before him. No cool kid cares about privacy. Neither should you. Fast forward to 2022 and cool kids are the “privacy activists” leading this movement. Employers interested in their employer brand should pay special attention to the privacy aspect. Otherwise, you risk losing important talent.

Clearly, we need a new data sharing architecture for the job market. The workforce technology industry has come together under the Velocity Network Foundation to develop and deploy the Internet of Careers. Enable individuals to earn agency for verifiable education and career information.

The watchword of this revolution is a self-sovereign career identity. In other words, individuals own and control their education and work history, decide who to share it with, and maintain privacy and security.

Individuals can store and manage their credentials privately in designated mobile wallets and share them as needed. Once shared with relying parties (employers, recruiters, educational institutions, etc.), credentials are instantly verifiable and trusted through the underlying layer of blockchain. This seamlessly delivers significant time and cost savings associated with the talent process, while supporting compliance by alleviating data reliability concerns and risks.

Consent is built in by design, not just for privacy and security. It will fundamentally change the way people navigate their careers and lives, and the way employers collect and process personal information to make talent decisions.

Drenik: How are employee technology leaders at companies like AON, SAP, and Oracle responding to changing hiring processes?

Gurevich: 50 of the world’s largest workforce and educational technology vendors came together to run and deploy the Internet of Careers, the Velocity Network.

The network and its protocols allow workers to claim and stack career and educational credentials, store them privately in digital wallets, and decide who to share them with. Credentials are issued to individuals by schools, former and current employers, and credential or licensing agencies, are tamper-proof, cryptographically protected, and are trusted by relying parties.

A decentralized network is a utility managed by its members rather than owned by a single vendor.

Workforce and education technology vendors connect their networks so that customers (employers, recruiters, etc.) carrier and secure exchange. Education records.

This is a once-in-a-generation labor market revolution. Enabling rich, verifiable and self-sovereign career identities is the great game changer we have been waiting for in the global labor market. Who is ready for the jobs of the future?

Drenik: Thank you, Dror, for your insight into how the CPRA will affect the world of jobs in 2023 and how businesses are now preparing.

