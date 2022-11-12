Received the Google Awards MonetizeMore 2022 Innovation Award in Ad Technology for the second time





VANCOUVER, British Columbia / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2022 / MonetizeMore, a leader in ad tech solutions for publishers, recognizes the top tier of ad tech innovation by winning the 2022 Google Certified Publishing Partner Program Innovation Awards. Achieved.

This prestigious award recognizes ad tech companies that offer the most innovative solutions for publishers. MonetizeMore was selected for its proven invalid traffic blocking solution that helps publishers remediate and prevent ad preference policy violations. Violation of the Ad Settings Policy can result in significant financial losses. MonetizeMore has helped over 373 publishers avoid thousands of dollars in revenue clawbacks due to these violations.

Traffic Cop is MonetizeMore’s invalid traffic detection and blocking solution that uses machine learning to detect and remediate publisher ad preference policy violations in seconds. In addition, it detects and blocks invalid traffic, preventing user frustration from Google bans, lost revenue, and multiple ad interruptions. Traffic Cop also provides detailed insights to help the publisher prevent and remediate ad preference policy violations and detect her IVT by device, UTM source, country, and more. Many publishers have benefited from this dashboard. We fix and block invalid traffic in our ad inventory to avoid being blacklisted by advertisers.

The 2022 Innovation Award for Ad Preferences Policy Violations follows a series of significant MonetizeMore achievements this year. In September, MonetizeMore was recognized as one of Canada’s fastest growing companies in its 2022 business report by The Globe and Mail, posting a three-year growth rate of 321%. Additionally, the company has been ranked on the Financial Times’ list of America’s Fastest Growing Companies for 2022.

“Thanks to Google for really showing how important it is to track policy violations, especially in the invalid traffic area. is that invalid traffic isn’t, it’s just traffic quality, which is a policy violation in your ad settings.

This is categorized as ad stacking, hidden ad units, aggressive refreshes, and click spam. These are all pieces of invalid traffic. Under Traffic Cop, I’ve created a tool to create notifications and provide detailed reports. This allows publishers to actually detect these ad settings policy violations and gradually remediate them to avoid policy violations. It can be prevented, remedied, and ultimately their business will be safer from revenue clawbacks.

Reduced revenue clawback for publishers by more than 10x. Traffic Cop can now be provided not only for publishers, but also for GCPP via API and reporting settings. To finally help the ecosystem and eliminate invalid traffic and ad preference policy violations!- He is Kean Graham, CEO of MonetizeMore. – Kean Graham, CEO of MonetizeMore.

MonetizeMore started in 2010 and has grown to over 275 team members across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America. Trusted by over 1,000 website and app developers as a Google Authorized Publishing Partner to manage ad revenue optimization in 40 countries via a comprehensive AI-powered platform, including Google’s award-winning tool Traffic Cop and protect publishers from invalid traffic and revenue clawbacks.

101-15317 Thrift Avenue, White Rock, BC, Canada, V4B 2L4

Contact for quote:

Company: MonetizeMore Contact: Braden Cave, Vice President of Marketing Phone: 1-250-216-5013 Email: [email protected] Website: www.monetizemore.com

Source: MonetizationMore

