Technological progress, innovation are essential drivers of economic growth: LG

Srinagar – Technological progress and innovation are essential drivers of economic growth and social welfare, Manoj Sinha, Deputy Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, said here on Saturday.

He said technology-enabled innovation and consistent adoption of new technologies are needed to meet the future challenges of industrial growth, energy security and urbanization.

Sinha opened the National Institute of Technology (NIT) guest house and sports facility here.

During his visit, Sinha interacted with faculty and staff, highlighting the impact technology has on society and the role of institutions like NIT in providing valuable talent to the industry.

The lieutenant governor praised the institute for exploring new ideas to improve people’s lives.

“Technological progress and innovation are key drivers of economic growth and social well-being. Meeting the future challenges of industrial growth, energy security and urbanization will require a coherent mix of technology-enabled innovation and new technologies. We need hiring.”

The first innovation center, Greenovator, and the MSME Startup Center were also established at NIT, he added.

Sinha said it is the shared responsibility of mentors and students to harness the power of ideas, achieve a culture that supports innovation, and bridge the gap between industry and academia.

Observing that the power of innovation helps society prosper, Sinha urged technology institutions to strive to reinvent incubation and innovation centers to better meet society’s expectations.

In-house innovative solutions play a vital role in critical areas such as security, technology and healthcare, making life easier. Our educational campus should encourage and foster curiosity, motivate students to research, and provide space for empowerment and experimentation.

Citing the multi-fold increase in patent acquisition by the country’s IIT, the Lieutenant Governor emphasized setting annual patent registration targets to encourage innovation.

An institutional infrastructure must be built to scale up research, come up with new service ideas and invest in human capacity, he added.

Sinha urged NIT’s Srinagar faculty and administration to strive to be among the top 20 institutions in the country and to develop the institute as one of the best in the country with civilizational values ​​in mind. I requested.

The deputy governor also congratulated the department and its director on the ongoing cotton industry and space application projects between Russia and Uzbekistan.

The Deputy Governor then published a pamphlet for the 8th International Conference on “Nanotechnology for a Better Life” which will be held jointly with NIT, Srinagar, Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi and many other prestigious institutions. also announced. Institutions from May 25 to 29 next year.

