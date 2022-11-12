From Candied Apples to N95s: Lincoln’s Agri-Food Innovation Conference Showcases New Sanitization Technologies





Vineland Research and Innovation Center tested Clean Works technology on vines for potential to fight mold

When Paul Moyer started making candy apples on his family farm in Lincoln 20 years ago, no one might have thought he would be at the forefront of food safety innovation.

But now, Clean Works, which Moyer co-owns, has developed technology that can sanitize food, reduce pathogens, improve shelf life, reduce food waste and protect the environment.

At the Agri-food Innovation and Food Safety Conference hosted by the City of Lincoln on November 3, Clean Works showcased its technology and how it is revolutionizing the food safety industry.

Moyer’s candy apple business came under threat in 2015 when a deadly listeria outbreak in candy apples in the United States led to a significant drop in sales.

In response, Moyer set out to create a machine that used ultraviolet light and vaporizing fog to remove pathogens, and Clean Works was born.

At the core of Cleanworks is the use of UV light, ozone and a mist of hydrogen peroxide. According to Dr. Keith Wariner, a professor of food science at the University of Guelph who helped create the process, it creates free radicals that vaporize pathogens without damaging food.

During a tour of the Moyer Apple facility in Beamsville, Moyer demonstrated the process. Apples are placed in small boxes reminiscent of airport security X-ray machines. It glows in a futuristic blue hue, and the apple reappears on the other side completely sanitized.

Moyer says the process can sanitize food up to 99.9% and produce incredibly safe food.

“Probably the safest apple in the world,” he said.

This process also extends the shelf life of processed foods. For example, Moyer’s apples have a shelf life of 35 days without treatment, instead of his 14.

But apples aren’t the only thing that can be sanitized with this technique. Warriner said it could be used for food safety and a variety of other uses.

“Applications are only limited by your imagination,” he said.

The process is so effective that during the pandemic they used the machine to sanitize N95 masks and address mask shortages. It worked so well that Health Canada approved it.

And this technology could play an important role in one of Niagara’s most important agricultural products: wine.

Alan Schmidt, President of Vineland Estates Winery, is a Clean Works convert.

“This technology is a game changer for food safety around the world,” he said.

He hopes to use it on the vines, using a tractor-towed trailer that handles the vines.

It is expected to protect against mold, a fungal pest that can infect 5,000 tons of grapes in a bad year in Ontario.

Schmidt worked with the Vineland Research and Innovation Center (VRIC) to test that possibility, and the results look promising.

Andrew Wylie, research scientist in plant pathology at VRIC, said experiments demonstrated that Clean Works technology increased disease control compared to UV alone.

It also has advantages over the fungicides currently used to combat mold.

Molds mutate so quickly that they can develop resistance to fungicides. However, the mutations required to develop resistance to Clean Works solutions require drastic changes in the organism rather than simple mutations.

Fungicide solutions are very expensive, both economically and environmentally.

However, since hydrogen peroxide and ozone are made only of hydrogen and oxygen, the only by-products of the Clean Works process are water and hydrogen. This means no harmful chemicals are produced, which benefits the environment.

“It’s very green,” said Moyer.

For Moyer, he’s proud that the candy apple business that started here in West Niagara helped fuel innovation that could change the industry.

“From caramel apples, we have technology that literally changes the way food is cleaned, sanitized, and potentially grown,” he said.

