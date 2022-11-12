Google Pixel Android 13 Update and Bug Tracker (Continued Updates)





Info lastupdated on Device Name Beta Status Stable Status Notes Apr 12 Google Pixels Dev. Previous 1 – Update 1 Apr 12 Google Pixels Dev. Previous 2 – Update 2 Apr 27 Google Pixels Beta 1 Update 3 May 12th Google Pixels Beta 2 Update 4 8th June Google Pixels Beta 3 Update 5 Last Updated Device Name Beta Status Stable Status Notes 10th June Google Pixels Beta 3.1 Update 6 17th June Google Pixels Beta 3.2 Update 7 6 Jul 28 Google Pixels Beta 3.3 Update 8 Jul 14 Google Pixels Beta 4 Update 9 Jul 26 Google Pixels Beta 4.1 Update 10 Info lastupdated on Device Name Beta Status Stable Status Notes Aug 2 Google Pixel 6a Released Update 11 August 16 Google Pixels Released/Scheduled in September Update 12 confirmed in text section September 9 Google Pixels QPR 1 Beta released Update 13 confirmed in text section October 6 Google Pixels QPR 1 Beta 2 released Update 14 Check in text section Oct 21st Google Pixels QPR 1 Beta3 Release Check in text section for Update 15 Nov 8th Google Pixels QPR 1 Beta 3.1 release Check in text section for Update 16 s August 16th Before Google Pixels Bootloop Downgrade Fixed Apr 29 Beta 1 Google Pixels Home Screen Icons and Widgets Disappear Aug 16 Esc alated Beta 2 Google Pixels Delayed animations and stuttering when scrolling May be improved Aug 16 Beta 2 Pixel 6/6 Pro normal view to AOD Fixed Jun 2 Beta 2 Google Pixels Missing voicemail feature Escalated Information Available Last Update on Affected Channel or Platform Affected Devices/s Bug/Issue Description Current Status Workaround June 13 Beta 3 Google Pixels When exiting the app with two quick swipes Animation breaks on/back gesture Escalates Jun 13 Beta 3 Google Pixels Music player animation jumping between lock screen and notification center never completes Escalates Jun 14 Beta 3[プライバシー – 使用状況と診断]Google Pixels scrolling issue on Settings page June 16 update Beta 3 Google Pixels progress bar incorrectly displayed Fixed information in Storage Last update date for affected channel or platform Affected devices /Bug/Issue Description Current Status Workaround Aug 16 Beta 3 Google Pixels At a Glance Settings page header is consistently collapsed Fixed Jun 17 Beta 3 Google Pixels Device page in Device & Sharing Settings is collapsed Stuck in view Escalated Aug 16 Beta 3 Google Pixels Shared cards near Google Pixels have dark theme nav bar dividers Aug 16 Beta 3 Google Pixels Weird QS tile animation in landscape mode only in extended view View Player Intended Behavior Jun 23 Beta 3 Google Pixels Truncated Media Notifications Escalated Information Last Modified Date Affected Channels or Platforms Affected Devices/s Bug/Issue Description Current Status Workaround 6 Jun 23 Beta 3 Google Pixels Quick Settings visual glitch hole camera escalates on punchy devices Jun 23 Beta 3 License menu pops up with Google Pixels keyboard when opening a folder after minimizing the app Jun Fixed on 24th Beta 3 Google Pixels Gmail app bottom navigation bar layout glitch Escalated on Aug 16 Beta 3 Google Pixels Gboard switch and header section display incorrect – Settings – Dictation Aug 16 Beta 3 Google Pixels Fixed brightness slider Stuttering when adjusting brightness Fixed Last update for affected channels or platforms Affected devices Bug/issue description Current status Workaround Jun 28 Beta 3 Google Pix els Permission Controller App User Interface Issue Jul 26 Escalation Beta 4 Pixel 6 Pro Device reboots after connecting to Wi-Fi Fixed Available Aug 1 Beta 4 Google Pixels GIFs or media duplication Submitted Aug 2 Escalated Beta 4.1 Google Pixels Media Player App Icon Missing Platforms Affected Devices Bug/Issue Description Current Status Workaround Aug 18 Stable Google Pixels Automatic clipboard sync not working Intended Behavior Available Aug 18 Stable Google Pixels Gboard Haptic feedback not working Not tested Available Aug 19 Stable Google Pixels Samsung Health app drains battery Untested (1, 2) Available Aug 19 Possible Stable Google Pixels Pixel 4 Shutdown/Reboot to 40% Battery Not Confirmed Nov 1 Stable Google Pixels Google Assistant remains in Dark Mode even when Light Mode is enabled Intended Behavior Affected Channels or Last updated information about platform Affected devices/s Bug/problem description Current status Workaround Aug 19 Stable Google Pixels RCS Oct 6 Google Pixels stable Wireless charging not working Fixed Aug 22 Stable Google Pixels Excessive battery drain due to mobile network usage Not confirmed Aug 23 Stable Google Pixels Preferred network type (Turn off 5G) No option Not confirmed (1, 2, 3) Available (1, 2) ) August 24 Stabilized Google Pixels Quick Settings Battery Saver Long press on tile does not open Battery Settings Intended behavior for affected channels or platformsInformation was last updated Affected Devices/s Bug/Problem Description Current Status Workaround Aug 25 Stable Google Pixel Tesla App Key not working Escalated Aug 31 Stable Google Pixel Pixel failed Freezes or does not respond to touch, buttons, or fingerprint sensor Not tested Sep 2 Stable Echo or distortion in calls with Google Pixel 4a earbuds To be fixed Sep 30 Stable All trusted locations found from Smart Lock No Escalation Sep 29th Stable All Freeze screen or freezing or Doordash not responding when in broadcast mode Unconfirmed Last updated info on affected channel or platform Affected device Bug/issue description Current status Workaround Action Oct 11 Stable Google Pixel Navigation and status bar become opaque when navigation drawer opens Escalated Oct 19 Stable Google Pixel Quick Settings clock disappears Escalated Oct 19 Google Pixel Stable s Lock screen alarm icon and AOD color adaptation issue Oct 19 Escalated Swipe down on notifications stable Google Pixels lock screen media player halved Oct 21 Escalated Oct 21 Escalated Stable Edition Google Pixels Phone is blocked or stuck in bootloop after security update s Bug/Issue Description Current Status Workaround Oct 24 Stable Google Pixel ‘swipe to unlock’ animation still showing Not Escalated Oct 25 Stable Google Pixels Google Chrome incognito mode dark theme is broken Escalated Oct 25 Stable Google Pixels Navigation bar appears translucent when Google Assistant is closed IntendedBehavior Nov 11 Stable Google Pixels Android 13 Beta wallpaper color keeps changing Unconfirmed

update 16 [Nov. 8, 2022; 13:35]: Google has released the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 update for eligible Pixel devices.

update 15 [Oct. 21, 2022; 15:45]: Google has released Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 for eligible Pixel devices.

Update 14 [Oct. 6, 2022; 10:00]: Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 released for eligible Pixel devices.

Update 13 [Sept. 9, 2022; 12:58]: Google has released Android 13 QPR1 Beta for eligible Pixel devices.

Update 12 [August 16, 2022; 09:43]: Google has released a stable Android 13 update for select Pixel phones.

Update 11 [August 2, 2022; 09:41]: Google Pixel 6a gets Android 13 beta.

of. [10:59]: Android 13 stable for Pixel phones will be released in September.

update 10 [July 26, 2022; 14:32]: Android 13 Beta 4.1 update released for eligible Pixel devices.

Update 9 [July 14, 2022; 10:14]: Android 13 Beta 4 released with bug fixes.

Update 8 [June 28, 2022; 09:51]: Google released Android 13 beta 3.3 with various bug fixes.

Update 7 [June 17, 2022; 11:51]: Android 13 beta 3.2 released with bug fixes.

Update 6 [June 10, 2022; 10:46]: Google released Android 13 beta 3.1 to fix an issue with the Android beta feedback app.

Update 5 [June 8, 2022; 13:46]: Android 13 Beta 3 is now available for Pixel users.

Update 4 [May 12, 2022; 10:46]: Google released Android 13 Public Beta 2 for Pixel users.

Update 3 [April 27, 2022; 09:50]: Android 13 Public Beta 1 has been released.

Update 2 [March 18, 2022; 09:40]: Android 13 Developer Preview 2 has been released.

Update 1 [Feb. 11, 2022; 10:29]: The first developer preview is available.

Note: The time of update is given in IST and is in 24 hour format. Also note that text updates are displayed in descending order, with the most recent on top. Below are some instructions to help you get past this tracker easily:

This tracker has separate sections for keeping track of update rollouts, bugs, and issues plaguing Android 13. Below is a brief description of each section.

1. The Android 13 Update Releases tabular section is devoted to tracking the rollout or release of the update in different regions, and the Android 13 Update Rollout text section at the end of the article lists regional you can find more details. How to scan the updates section based on your interest: What new updates (beta or stable) are currently happening for your device can be found in the table. Just find your device on the table. The device-specific line Info last updated on tells you the date the section in question was last updated. If you want to know more details about a specific update, such as version/build number, region, changelog, etc., you should go to the text update section (Which one specifically? Under the notes in the relevant device table section ). Note: Dummy entries for device names are based on devices eligible to receive this OS update and are subject to change based on official company decisions. 2. Below is a tabular section of Android 13 Bugs, Issues, and Related Developments. This section is dedicated to tracking Android 13 issues (reported, officially confirmed, or unconfirmed).Interests: This section covers reported defects and concerns in Android 13, and[ステータス]Dedicatedly track relevant developments on issues under the column. Potential workarounds are also listed in the same table to make things easier for those affected. [For example, workaround number 4 has been added on the present date, so under the Workarounds section for the issue in question, the 4th one will be highlighted in yellow]

That’s it for the instructions.

Note: Our team strives to keep this tracker up to date. However, if you think something is missing, wrong, or needs to be added, feel free to let us know in the comments or by email.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://piunikaweb.com/2022/11/11/google-pixel-android-13-update-and-bugs-tracker-cont-updated-2/

