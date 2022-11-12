AZ Big Media Maricopa County Ranks #1 for Talent Attractiveness





A new report ranks Arizona and Maricopa County as national leaders in adding skilled jobs and workers over the past five years. Maricopa County claimed her fifth no in the past six years. He was ranked #1 in the Talent Attraction Scorecard published by Lightcast, the world leader in labor market analytics.

New this year, the report ranked states by their ability to attract talent, placing Arizona in the top five.

Contributing to the state’s top ranking has earned recognition in areas such as:

Third-highest job growth – Arizona had the third-highest job growth at 6.8%, ahead of Florida and Texas.

4th Highest Growth in Education – At 15.8%, Arizona experienced the 4th highest percentage increase in education.

With Skilled Jobs Growth 5th – 11.8%, Arizona has the 5th highest percentage of skilled jobs. This is a job that requires more formal education and advanced training.

The report reflects Arizona’s highly effective and innovative workforce development programs and continued attraction to leading companies in sectors such as manufacturing and technology.

Over the past eight years, Governor Doug Ducey has established an environment that attracts jobs and people, and it continues unabated. Arizona is not only a place for tech he innovation, but a state where anyone can get the right education, enroll in his skills training, and find quality jobs. Our state believes in empowering and encouraging work. This is our recipe for limitless success and the promise of continued opportunity and prosperity for generations to come.

Arizona’s attractiveness to new residents heavily influences the rankings. Of all U.S. counties, Maricopa County experienced the largest numerical population growth between her July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, adding more than 58,200 new residents . Arizona ranks her third in population growth in the latest census, with the state’s workforce growing its population for the 27th straight month.

One of Arizona’s greatest strengths is its talented and skilled workforce. The report is further recognition, said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Department of Commerce. These rankings reflect a proactive and collaborative approach to building links between universities, communitiesher colleges and industry, and provide new opportunities for students and workers to acquire in-demand skills. showing the way. We look forward to continuing to develop these efforts as we set Arizona in the eyes of the world.

The state is also nationally recognized for its workforce development efforts. In 2021, the state will launch Drive48, a state-of-the-art training center south of Phoenix. Since its inception, over 1,700 Lucid employees have completed programming. This includes hands-on training using assembly robots and other equipment essential to the production of electric vehicles.

To build on Drive48’s success, this year Governor Ducey allocated $30 million to build six additional advanced manufacturing training centers across the state.

The state is also pioneering an advanced training curriculum known as the Arizona Advanced Technology Network, while continuing to invest in skills training at universities and community colleges.

