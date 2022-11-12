



Alyssa Kumarova/Shutterstock

Google Keep has been my note-taking app for a while now. It’s simple, effective, and works on both web browsers and mobile devices. Google Keep lets you save quick thoughts, add lists, add images, format text, pin notes to the top, collaborate on notes, and more.

That’s right, you can collaborate on notes with Google Keep. So you can create projects, to-do lists, shopping lists and anything you want, share it with others, and add, delete, or edit note entries.

Here’s the problem. First and foremost, it’s not global as it shares per note.

Second, you have to be smart about who you share with. I don’t want anyone to share Google Keep notes that may contain important information I don’t trust. So share those notes wisely.

Share your Google Keep notes for business or personal use. Keep a to-do list or a list of all the vinyl albums you own. The ways you can use Google Keep are endless.

How and why to collaborate on Google Keep lists

But what about that sharing? Get started now.

requirements

All you need is a valid Google account and a modern web browser. that’s it. time to share.

First, you need to open your default web browser and log into your Google account. This can also be done in the same way from the Android or iOS mobile apps.

Scroll through your notes. If you’re anything like me, you’ve got plenty. Find and click the note you want to co-edit. When the note appears, you’ll see a person icon second to her from the left.

Add as many collaborators as you want to your note.

Image: Jack Warren

In the popup that appears, enter the person or email address you want to collaborate on the note with. Add as many collaborators as you like to any note.

However, one thing they can’t do is manage permissions for those shares. Adding collaborators to a note allows them to edit the information contained in the note. This means you have to be really careful with who you share these notes with.

Collaborating with the wrong person can ruin your notes. you don’t want that Once you’ve added all the collaborators you want,[保存]Click to finish.

Add as many collaborators as you want to your note.

Image: How to remove collaborators from a Jack Wallen note

Notes that have a collaborator associated with them are obvious because the collaborator’s profile icon appears in the bottom right corner of the note. If you need to remove a collaborator, just click on their profile icon and it will open the same sharing settings popup we saw before. Click the X associated with a collaborator to remove it.

Remove collaborators from Google Keep.

Image: Jack Warren

That’s all there is to sharing and collaborating on Google Keep notes. This feature is very basic, but it can make a big difference when you have notes that need to be shared and edited with others.

