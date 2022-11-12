Sight Tech Global 2022 Agenda Announced TechCrunch





The 3rd Annual Sight Tech Global Conference on December 7th and 8th will bring together the world’s top experts working on assistive technology, especially AI, for the visually impaired. If you don’t follow this topic, maybe you should. This is because over the years many cutting-edge technologies (such as OCR and NLP) were first developed with blind people in mind and then moved on to more mainstream uses. Register today!

At this year’s event, we’ll have sessions with the creators of several new devices that support their vision, often discussing technology architecture decisions to balance functionality and cost and leverage existing platforms.

Let’s also take a first look at accessibility in VR. This is an area of ​​great concern because if VR becomes ubiquitous in the world of entertainment and business, it will be very important that it is accessible to the visually impaired, much like smartphones and computers are today. Thanks to screen readers like JAWS, VoiceOver and NVDA.

The third big slab of programming is about AI itself. There is no shortage of hype about AI capabilities. It is important to push it back by discussing some serious limitations and flaws in the way AI works for people with disabilities today, not to mention humanity in general. At the same time, AI is arguably the best core technology ever for blind people. Understanding AI is essential for the future of all people with disabilities for all these reasons. Don’t forget to register today!

And before you browse this great agenda: On December 9th, we’ll host a small workshop featuring assistive technology workshops for engineers, designers, and product stakeholders working on breakthrough assistive technology. A large face-to-face event was held. be interested? inquiry.

Here is the agenda. For times and more, visit the Sight Tech Global agenda page.

Dynamic Haptic Devices: The ‘Sacred Braille’ for Education is Close

As a follow-up to last year’s discussion (see next session) of APH and Humanware collaborating to create education-focused tactile displays, Greg Stilson told Sight Tech Global about the progress of the project and how the developers Update on APH’s work towards an SDK for building on haptic displays. Greg Stilson will also host a breakout session for attendees interested in learning more about Dynamic Tactile Devices.

Greg Stilson, Head of Global Innovation, APH

Moderator: Devin Coldewey, Writer and Photographer, TechCrunch

The DOT Pad: How the Bible and Smartphone Speaker Tech Caused a Breakthrough

For decades, engineers have been working towards braille displays that can render tactile images and multi-line braille. DOT Pad may have cracked the code with its innovative approach to generating a dynamic field of braille pins that work through smart integration with existing technologies such as Apple’s VoiceOver. Eric Kim and Ki Sung will also host breakout sessions for attendees interested in learning more.

Eric Ju Yoon Kim Co-Founder/CEO DOT

Ki Kwang Sung Co-Founder/CEO DOT

Moderator: Devin Coldewey Writer and Photographer TechCrunch

Virtual Reality and Inclusion: What is Non-Visual Access to the Metaverse?

People with disabilities and accessibility advocates are working to make the Metaverse accessible to all. This panel delves into research into the challenges that current virtual and augmented reality tools pose to people who are blind or have low vision. Remote workplaces — but only if they’re built with inclusion in mind.

Moderator Bill Curtis Davidson Partnership for Employment and Accessible Technology (PEAT) Co-Director

Alexa Huth, Director of Strategic Communications, PEAT

Brandon Keith Biggs, Software Engineer, The Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute and CEO XR Navigation

Aaron Gluck, PhD Candidate in Human-Centric Computing, Clemson University

Inventing a “screen reader” for VR: Owlchemy Lab’s Cosmocious High

Virtual reality game developers have every reason to experiment with accessibility from the start. This is what the Owlchemy Labs team did with his Cosmonious High. This is a fun first-person game set in an intergalactic high school, released in 2022. One reviewer said it “has all the charm and cheeks of a good Nickelodeon children’s show”. It also reveals some of the earliest approaches to accessibility in VR.

Peter Galbraith, Accessibility Engineer II, Owlchemy Labs

Jazmin Cano, Accessibility Product Manager II, Owlchemy Labs

Moderator James Rath, Filmmaker, Accessibility Advocate, Gamer

Pixar-style audio commentary

While AI-driven synthetic audio commentary may be used in some forms of accessible video content, the artistry of the fully human-generated audio commentary Pixar has created for its work is AI is setting creative standards that have never been achieved before. good. Meet the members of Pixar and his team behind the excellent audio commentary.

Eric Pearson, Home Entertainment Supervisor, Pixar

Anna Capezzera, Director of Audio Description Operations, Deluxe

Laura Post, voice actress

Christina Stevens, Lighting Manager, Deluxe

Moderator Tom Wlodkowski, Vice President, Accessibility, Comcast

See AI and new AI

Microsoft’s hugely popular Seeing AI is one of those apps that seems to do everything from reading documents to recognizing people and things. These services are powered by Microsoft’s rapidly advancing cloud-based AI system. How is Seeing AI progressing with these capabilities, and what does the future hold for Seeing AI?

Saqib Shaikh, co-founder of Seeing AI at Microsoft, said:

Moderator Larry Goldberg, Accessibility Sensei & Technology Consultant

Accessibility is AI’s biggest challenge: how is Alexa aiming to be fairer for everyone?

Smart home technologies like Alexa have been one of the greatest boons for the blind and disabled in recent years. Voice technology and AI can help empower people in many ways, but one obstacle stands in their way. It’s about ensuring fairness. In this session, learn how Amazon is tackling future challenges.

Peter Korn, Director of Accessibility, Devices and Services, Amazon

Josh Miele, Amazon Principal Accessibility Researcher

Caroline Desrosiers, Scribely Founder and CEO

Practice with Celeste

Rapid advances in telephony, data networks, and hardware miniaturization always seem to converge on the concept of highly convenient, affordable, non-intrusive auxiliary devices. Later this year, Seleste plans to launch technology-enabled eyewear that will be a key milestone in that journey.

Shubh Mittal, Founder, Celeste

Smit Patel, co-founder of Seleste

Moderator, Jennison Asuncion, Head of Accessibility Engineering Evangelism, LinkedIn

Hands-on with ARx

Like Seleste, ARx is a recently released device designed to harness the technology platform that surrounds our daily lives in a private, minimal looking head-mounted device. Both Seleste and ARx leaders discuss what they learned during the development and testing of the device.

ARx Vision CEO Charles Leclerq said:

Moderator, Lucy Greco, Electronic Accessibility Expert and Consultant

The next step for StellarTrek

While Seleste and ARx are newcomers to assistive devices, Humanware is a highly respected and established player, and its new StellarTrek also makes strong use of technology advancements, but in terms of technology architecture and form factor. is taking a different route than the newcomers.

Louis-Philippe Mass, Vice President of Product Innovation and Technology, Humanware

Peter Tucic, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Humanware

Moderator, Sam Proulx, Accessibility Evangelist, Fable

AI problem

Despite the impressive advances in AI over the past decade, the so-called “deep learning” AI technologies prevalent today have underestimated limitations and even pose a social danger. Our speakers are world-renowned AI experts and ‘dissenters’ of AI who believe we need AI that is more accountable and capable of producing common sense results. .

David Ferrucci, Founder and CEO of Elemental Cognition

Gary Marcus, Founder and Executive Chairman of Robust AI, said:

Moderator, Ned Desmond, Founder and Executive Producer, Sight Tech Global

Is Computer Vision AI Worse or Better?

The ability of assistive technology devices to recognize objects, faces, and scenes is a form of AI called computer vision, which requires building huge databases of human-labeled images to train AI algorithms. A new technique called “one-shot learning” makes the AI ​​learn dramatically faster because it trains itself on images from the internet. No human supervision required. is that a good idea?

Danna Gurari, assistant.Founding Director, Professor, Image & Video Computing Group, University of Colorado Boulder

Moderator, Cecily Morrison, Principal Scientist, Microsoft Research Cambridge

What Waymo Learned from the DOT Inclusive Design Challenge

Waymo participated in the US Department of Transportation’s Inclusive Design Challenge and announced a number of accessibility lessons and features to help Waymo’s self-driving vehicles better serve people with disabilities. Waymo’s team is processing everything they learn.

Lauren Schwendimann, UX Design Lead and Manager, Waymo

Jeffrey Colon, Director of Access Technologies, Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Moderator, Mike May, Chief Evangelist, Goodmaps

