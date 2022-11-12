University of Maryland Consortium Launches Institute for Health Computing





The University of Maryland Strategic Partnerships announced this week a groundbreaking partnership to create the University of Maryland 3rd Health Computing Institute (UM-3-IHC).

Why It Matters This effort is led by the University of Maryland-Baltimore and the University of Maryland-College Park in partnership with the University of Maryland Health System and Montgomery County, Maryland.

The goal is to use advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning to evaluate secure, anonymized health data to diagnose, prevent, and treat disease in patients throughout Maryland.

The new lab will focus on algorithms that enable precision patient care for diabetes, hypertension, opioid overdose risk, and other health risks.

Darryll J. Pines, Principal of the University of Maryland, College Park, said: statement.

“The Institute will utilize world-class researchers exploring artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual and augmented reality to collaborate with medical professionals to have a broader impact on human health and well-being. .”

The researchers also explored how immersive 5G wireless technology could increase the availability and effectiveness of telemedicine, and how virtual and augmented reality over 5G networks could improve clinicians’ diagnostic capabilities. I’m also looking into expanding it.

The lab is expected to open in leased space in early 2023, with final completion of lab and office space in the North Bethesda metro area expected in 2028. MPower will provide him with $25 million in initial funding. The Montgomery County Government will provide an additional $40 million to develop the permanent site.

“We are witnessing an unprecedented revolution in healthcare driven by biomedical innovations, the digitization of medical records, advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence,” said Dr. Bruce E. Jarrell, UMB, in a statement. said in “This new lab will include all of these elements, working in synergy to transform our healthcare system.”

Maryland officials behind THE LARGER TREND UM-3-IHC say that North Bethesda’s proximity to NIST, NIH, FDA, Walter Reed, and the Naval Medical Research Center is a big advantage for cutting-edge research. I am noticing that it is an ideal location. The institute will invite researchers from two of his university partners eminent in these fields to explore how new technologies can advance the discovery of knowledge about human health and well-being.

The lab facilitates North Bethesda’s clinical data science ecosystem, attracting FDA and NIH researchers, UMB and UMCP faculty, medical bioinformatics education programs and students, and industry partners, and features computational “dry” labs, virtual conferences, and more. Allows expansion of rooms and classrooms.

Earlier this year, the University of Maryland School of Medicine reported how it expanded its telemedicine program to better reach patients in need of care.

In March, the Center for Technology Innovation at the University of Maryland Health System/UMD School of Medicine shared how they created a custom secure messaging platform integrated into their EHR using secure messaging APIs for flexibility and scalability. I explained how I did it.

ON THE RECORD “Our vision is for this to become the East Coast Silicon Valley of Health Computing. clinical analytics and precision medicine to harness innovative technologies, enhance patient care, and deliver public health services,” said Mark T. Gladwin, Ph.D., Vice President for Medicine, University of Maryland, Baltimore. .

“The anonymized data from the 1.8 million patients in our system and the clinical research data from UMB will provide the backbone for advanced clinical analytics, ultimately leading to faster diagnosis, treatment, and more. , and could lead to improved outcomes for a variety of others, not only for our patients, but for patients around the world.”

