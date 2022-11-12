Twitter security exec calls it quits amid compliance concerns





Twitter’s CISO, chief privacy officer and chief compliance officer have all resigned in what turned out to be another tough week for Twitter. According to a letter written by a lawyer on Twitter’s legal team, the three resigned after disagreements with new management on privacy and compliance-related issues at the company.

Twitter’s CISO Lea Kissner, Chief Privacy Officer Damien Kieran, and Chief Compliance Officer Marianne Fogarty said that nearly 3,700 former employees have left the company voluntarily.

Kisner confirmed the decision on Twitter, but did not give a reason for it. Meanwhile, Kieran and Fogarty tweeted vague messages suggesting they have decided to pull out of Twitter.

Apparently, Elon Musk, who was forced to end his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in October 2022, pulled out of his contract to avoid a legal whirlwind after trying to reverse the deal. I am only interested in recouping the losses incurred as a result of my inability to get out. BINDING OBLIGATIONS TO PURCHASE TWITTER, READ A LETTER WRITTEN BY TWITTER ATTORNEYS AND OBTAINED BY THE VERGE.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has taken on his new role as Chief Twit with remarkable enthusiasm. Under his leadership, Twitter has rolled out features and updates, often at the expense of clarity among users.

The letter went on to indicate that Elon’s only priority with Twitter users is how to monetize them. I don’t think he cares about human rights activists. Dissidents, unmonetizable regional users, and all the other users who have made his Twitter a global city square, are things you guys have built over time and we all love. increase.

From the $8 Twitter Blue subscription to reconfiguring what the blue tick entails as opposed to the gray official tick and then putting it back later, the platform is admittedly chaotic, but experienced users discusses its impact, not to mention leveraging creativity in memes. .

But lawyers say such a rapid rollout of untested features could result in billions of dollars in fines from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), violate users’ privacy rights, and put them at risk. claims that it could be

I heard Alex Spiro (now General Counsel) say that Elon is willing to take huge risks with this company and its users.

Additionally, they claim Musk is asking engineers to self-certify FTC compliance. Another head of the legal department has to shift the burden of self-certifying compliance with FTC requirements and other laws to engineers due to her tight SLA from product launch to launch (two weeks?!) I’ve heard it said that there is.

In May 2022, the FTC fined Twitter $150 million for violating user privacy and punished it for falsifying security and privacy promises in a 10-year agreement with regulators. I was. Between May 2013 and his September 2019, the company leveraged user-provided data to secure accounts with two-factor authentication and serve targeted ads.

In a statement to The Hill, the FTC said it was watching the San Francisco-based company closely. CEOs and corporations are not above the law and corporations must follow our consent orders. The revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance, and he’s ready to use them, the FTC said.

We already have one Twitter whistleblower. There must be more when people quit or get fired because they were asked to do something illegal. Maybe they’ll whistle before he brings people in from other companies to do things they don’t want to do.

The billionaire technocrat owner of Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company and Neuralink said in his first call three weeks ago that he had acquired a Twitter employee that the company was considering a bankruptcy scenario. said that there is a possibility that .

Without significant subscription revenue, Twitter will likely not survive the coming economic downturn. Additionally, the back-and-forth of feature rollouts and advertiser outflows are hurting Twitter’s financial resources in the short term, if only temporarily. His advertising revenue for the company in Q2 2022 was $1.08 billion, or 91.25% of the total.

Companies that have stopped advertising on Twitter include Tesla competitors General Motors, Ford, Mazda and Volkswagen. Chipotle Mexican Grill, General Mills, Pfizer, Audi, United Airlines, Mondelez, Carlsberg Group and more.

Additionally, Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, also reportedly decided to leave the company yesterday.

Twitter’s attorneys concluded the letter by encouraging employees to report ethical issues to the company’s ethics hotline, the FTC, or whistleblower assistance.

Image Source: Shutterstock

