MediaTek Unveils Pentonic 1000 SoC for 4K Smart TVs





The Pentonic 1000 combines a multi-core CPU, dual-core GPU, dedicated AI processing unit, and video decoding engine into a single chip.

MediaTek on Friday launched its latest flagship smart TV system-on-chip (SoC), the Pentonic 1000, designed for 4K, 120Hz displays. This chipset supports advanced video codecs and global TV broadcast standards in a single platform.

The Pentonic 1000 integrates Wi-Fi 6/6E support, MEMC for video, AI processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail, and 8-screen Intelligent View, allowing users to watch or watch multiple streams of content. You can preview.

The MediaTek Pentonic 1000 combines a multi-core CPU, dual-core GPU, dedicated AI processing unit (APU) and video decoding engine in one chip. The chipset supports resolutions up to 4K at 120Hz and is capable of VRR up to 4K at 144Hz for gaming applications. It also claims a lag-free experience with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

In addition to Precision Detail, MediaTeks Intelligent View technology combined with Dolbys Imaging technology can process multiple Dolby Vision streams simultaneously.

Alex Chen, General Manager of MediaTek’s Television Business Unit, said:

With support for 4K HDR content, 120Hz frame rate, MEMC, AI enhancements, Wi-Fi 6/6E connectivity, and cutting-edge codecs such as VVC, the Pentonic 1000 delivers the ultimate 4K viewing experience.

