Google Play Apps Privacy Statement





Google Play app

Nevada Business Magazine is committed to protecting your privacy online. Please read the following statement to understand how your personal information will be treated as you take full advantage of the Nevada Business Magazine Google Play app. This app is owned and operated by Business Link, LLC dba Nevada Business Magazine (“NBM”). If you have any questions regarding our privacy policy, please feel free to contact us.

Voluntary submission

NBM does not collect personally identifiable information from NBM Google Play App users unless it is knowingly provided by an individual. For example, we may ask you for information when you register for a contest or survey, or when you receive a newsletter. You always have the option not to provide us with the information we request. If you choose not to provide us with the information we request, you will still be able to access most of the NBM Google Play apps, but you may not be able to access certain options and services.

Browser-level information NBM app servers automatically collect information about site users’ IP addresses, device types, and referrers. This information is collected in a database and used in an aggregated and anonymous manner for internal analysis of traffic patterns within Google Play apps. This information is automatically recorded by most apps.

Use of Information Our primary purpose in collecting user information is to improve your experience in the app. This goal is achieved, inter alia, by providing interactive communications such as electronic newsletters to the e-mail address you provide and by developing future editorial content based on your interests. To develop content more targeted to your interests, we use aggregated user information to determine which areas of our Google Play apps users prefer based on traffic to those areas . Instead of tracking what an individual user has read, track the performance of each page or entire area of ​​content her.

NBM is a free app and monetized from advertising. To attract and retain advertisers, we use the anonymous, aggregated information we collect (as well as information from third-party market researchers) to describe our services to our partners and to help advertisers and sponsors better serve their audience. Help you understand. This is essential in order to provide our services free of charge to our users. We do not disclose personally identifiable information about our users to these parties.

NBM may disclose information about you in NBM’s publications and related activities, including but not limited to this Google Play app. NBM may also disclose information about its users if it believes in good faith that such disclosure is required by law.

If you are on NBM’s territory and are asked to provide personal information, you will share that information not only with NBM, but also with business partners and vendors that provide hosting and other services to NBM. If you do not want your information shared, you may choose not to allow the transfer of your information by not using that particular service. These parties, as well as third-party advertisers who contract directly with Her Services to serve ads, may set their own Cookies.

In addition, personally identifiable information provided by users as part of an online promotion by an advertiser may be provided directly to the advertiser.

Please note that NBM sponsors, advertisers, or websites that link to the Google Play app may collect personally identifiable information about you. The information practices of these parties and websites linked to her NBM are not covered by this Privacy Policy. NBM users also understand that if they voluntarily disclose personal information in chat areas or bulletin boards, that information may be collected by others and unsolicited messages may be sent by others. It should be noted that

How to contact us If you have any questions about our privacy policy, please feel free to contact us.

NBM reserves the right to change this Privacy Policy from time to time, so please review it regularly.

Any rights not expressly granted herein are reserved. 2022 NBM

