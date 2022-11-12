What the review didn’t say





War God Ragnarok

Sony

We’re heading into the weekend, God of War Ragnarok has been out for a few days now, and players are spending a lot of time trying to complete the sequel, prompting Sony to set a sales record or two. It looks like

I published a review on Embargo a while back, and it was hard to write because I had to dance so often to avoid spoilers. Most of the biggest were probably items considered spoilers in pre-launch reviews.

So I’m going around While we won’t go into the ending or major plot twists, there are three major major changes that concern both story and gameplay. I would say that I understand that it happens in the middle of the game.

Spoiler first.

Are you ready?

Starring as Atreus

War God Ragnarok

Sony

Basically, as soon as you find Till and the preview ban stops, the game immediately pulls out your first big surprise, giving you direct control over Atreus for the first time. , a single skill tree page, his own rune move, and his own Rage explosion transform him into one of the new Loki powers: a wolf.

I don’t think playing as Atreus is comparable to playing as Kratos, as the bow-based combat and more limited move choices aren’t all that engaging in terms of gameplay feel. I think it worked out for Kratos and Atreus because they could separate and pursue their own stories instead of being hip and eternally bonded as Dad and Boy. is an important part of

Some Atreus parts work very well. For example, I loved the time he spent with the Asgardians. But while I’ve mentioned the part of Ragnarok that I thought dragged on before, I can say that it was when I was leaving Angboda with Atreus that it felt like it lasted about two hours longer than it should have. If the game has pacing issues, Atreus his segment may be the culprit.

Companion Freya

Freya

Sony

Somewhere in the middle of the game or so, we reach a point where Freya realizes she needs to join forces with Kratos to defeat someone who’s really furious about her misfortune and the death of her son, Odin.

This causes a surprising turn: Freya actually enters combat as a companion, similar to the companion Atreus mechanic. has her own skill tree, including plant catching and Valkyrie sword fighting. There is a completely different dynamic in the segment that moves to .

Mixing Freya as a companion was really fun, and her journey to gaining forgiveness is one of the game’s most compelling stories. Even in a game full of great new characters, she stands out as a great costar and is basically her third lead in the game after Kratos and Atreus.

Spear of Draupnir

spear

Sony

This is something I wanted to talk about in my review, but how you get the spear, a brand new weapon to join blades and axes, is a really great part of the game that makes you go blind.

But it’s one of my favorite additions to Ragnarok, and I was a little worried that the new weapon that’s been a staple of God of War sequels in the past wouldn’t actually be finished. The is finally in your hands, and it’s an absolute blast to play with. Its rune moves and combos are also excellent, and I think I ended up liking it more than Blades of Chaos, maybe second only to Leviathan Ax.

Spear is one of my favorite parts of Rangarok in terms of how it’s presented during the story and how it feels during combat. A stellar addition that continues the long tradition of expanding Kratos’ arsenal.

As the story progresses through its final twists and turns, I have more to say, but I’ll save that for another day. I hope you enjoy it.

