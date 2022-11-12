Google Pixel 7a has dual rear cameras, 90Hz screen and wireless charging





One of the biggest complaints about the Google Pixel 6a, announced in May, was the lack of a high refresh rate display. The internet search giant seems to be keeping an eye on feedback since new information published online revealed that it will pack his Pixel 7a. His FullHD + 90Hz panel made by Samsung.

The revelation came from developer Kuba Wojciechowski, who also looked into the camera driver and found that the Pixel 7a’s camera configuration is called “Pixel 22 Midrange.”

google pixel 6a

Codenamed ‘lynx’, the Pixel 7a was initially reported to feature a rear camera setup consisting of GN1, IMX787 and IMX712 sensors. However, the GN1 sensor has been removed from the code and now there are only two sensors called “l10_wide” (IMX787) and “l10_UW” (IMX712). So the Pixel 7a’s primary camera uses an IMX787 sensor, while the ultrawide unit uses his IMX712 sensor.

The Pixel 6a also came with two rear cameras, but a better sensor for the 7a’s primary camera (IMX363 vs. IMX787) should yield better photos.

google pixel 6a

The Pixel 7a also has wireless charging, which the previous model didn’t support. However, the charging speed is limited to just 5W.

The Pixel 5a had a 3.5 mm headphone jack that was removed from the 6a, so it remains to be seen if Google will bring it back on the 7a.

sauce

