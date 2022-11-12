



Today, as the state of Himachal Pradesh holds a poll to elect the state’s new chief minister, Google India is pleased to announce that Shyam Saran, the first voter from independent India from Kinnaur, won his 34th suffrage in the Himachal state legislative elections. I paid my respects to the green onions. He finished voting on Saturday, November 5, after voting by mail ballot for the first time at his home in Kalpa on November 2.

The over two-minute video shared on Twitter reads, “Remembering the first Indian voter, Mr. Shyam Saran Negi, who taught us that nothing can stand in our way of our greatest duty as a citizen.” It begins with Negi telling some children how to do it. The extreme weather conditions vote in Kinnaur he was scheduled for six months ago. He braved the bad weather to go to the polling station and vote to become the first voter of an independent India.

He then spoke about how he felt proud during the vote, and has never missed a single exercise in his franchise since.

Negi first cast his vote in the first general election held after British rule on 25 October 1951. Since then he has voted in every election. The first general election he was due to take place in February 1952, but due to heavy snowfall in Kinnaur, the elections were held six months early.

Shyam Saran Negi, then a teacher at Kinnaur’s Moorang School, was assigned electoral duties that day. He arrived at the polling place early in the morning and the elections team arrived at 6:15 am. Negi asked permission to vote to return to his duties and he became the first voter in an independent India.

