Google Pixel 6a vs Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: price drops, Flipkart offer here





Flipkart has great offers on the Google Pixel 6a, Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. Here are the price drop details you should know:

Want to buy a Google Phone? Google launched his Pixel 6a in July 2022, while the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launched in October 2022. Which of the three newly launched smartphones are you planning to buy? Needless to say, your budget and needs are the most important factors that help you decide which phone you can buy. At Flipkart, you’ll find all three Google Pixel smartphones available with great offers. To decide whether to buy the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro, check out the details of the offers and price drops here.

Google Pixel 6a price cut on Flipkart

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 6a is currently available on Flipkart for a 29% discount. With the help of a phone worth Rs. It can be purchased for 43999 rupees. 30999. Flipkart also offers exchanges and banking offers over the phone. You can get up to 1000 yen by replacing your old phone in good condition. 18500 more on the phone. After that, the price of Google Pixel 6a could drop as low as Rs. 12499. Flipkart also offers 5% cashback with the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

B0B4DN441N

Google Pixel 7 Price Drops on Flipkart

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 7 is available at Flipkart at no discount. That means you have to pay Rs. 59999 to get the phone. However, e-commerce platforms are offering exchange and bank offers over the phone.On exchanges you can get up to Rs. 19000. So you can reduce your phone cost to 40999. Bank includes 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card. and rupees. 7000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card Non EMI Deal.

B0BJL8H3QY

Google Pixel 7 Pro price cut on Flipkart

As with the Google Pixel 7, there are no discounts on the Google Pixel 7 Pro on Flipkart. You have to pay rupees. 84999 to get the phone. E-commerce platforms offer exchanges and bank offers over the phone. In exchange you can get up to Rs. 19500. So you can lower your phone bill to 65499. Bank includes 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank Card. and rupees. 10000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card Non EMI deal.

