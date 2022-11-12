Google Pixel 7a release date: estimated price in India, leaked features, launch date and all other details | Technology News





Google’s long-awaited smartphone upgrade – the Pixel 7a, will likely launch early next year, and with each passing day, tipsters are revealing important information about the device. There is no doubt that the Google Pixel 7a will launch with some upgrades. According to the leak, Google has tried to fix many existing issues with this device. Some new leaks from tipster Kuba Wojciechowski suggest that the Google Pixel 7a will have a different display among other features.

In a series of tweets, Wojciechowski said the Google Pixel 7a will have a 90Hz screen, wireless charging and a new dual rear camera setup. After checking the camera drivers, I found references confirming that the Lynx (Google Pixel 7a) may actually be a mid-range device. That camera setup is called the “Pixel 22 Mid-range” compared to the “Pixel 22 Premium.” On Pixel 7/Pro. We leaked Lynx’s camera settings earlier: GN1 + IMX787 + IMX712 on the back. Google seems to have changed that and removed the GN1 lens. He said it could have been used simply to test things before the brand new sensor was ready for use.

He said recent changes made to the device suggest that the camera sensors are now called “l10_wide” (IMX787) and “l10_UW” (IMX712) without a dedicated telephoto lens. I was. This indicates that the Pixel 7a could feature his 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor and his IMX712 wide-angle lens.

The IMX787 is a big upgrade from the older IMX363 and the 7a should be an even better choice in mid-range camera quality. As previously leaked, the 7a will also come with wireless charging. However, as 9to5Google discovered, certain ICs are limited to his 5W.

According to Wojciechowski, the 7a will most likely be the first device to feature Google Tensor chips, including WCN6740, Qualcomm’s WiFi/BT solution. It turns out that the Pixel 7a’s display is actually Samsung’s 90Hz 1080p panel. This was probably his biggest complaint about the 6a, so it’s nice to see Google address it.

Sources opined that 7a would likely be a killer deal if Google maintains an MRP of $449 (INR 36,166).

The Pixel Lynx (L10) was rumored to be a ‘Pixel Ultra’ or ‘Pixel Mini’, but @9to5Google recently speculated that it might actually be the upcoming Pixel 7a. I decided to dig in.

New displays with high refresh rates, wireless charging, brand new camera sensors, and Google’s usual software magic left many devices unable to compete, especially in the United States, he said.

Currently affordable Pixel phones are equipped with a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary sensor.

