



Samsung smartphones with /e/. The publisher sells new or refurbished mobiles pre-loaded with the OS under the Murena brand.

Ever since living with a smartphone without Google, Pierre has had a sense of cleanliness. It’s as if no one is looking over your shoulder. An application developer, he sees how deeply the services of American companies are typically embedded in his Android-powered smartphones, the central software or operating system (OS) that dominates low-cost smartphone sales. I know very well.

But such a grip is inevitable: Several teams of enthusiasts have built Google-deleted versions of Android, including Graphene, Lineage, Calyx, French Iod and /e/.Le Monde interviewed 12 users of these dgoogled Androids. These users, like Pierre, find their smartphones to behave like regular phones, but with a little effort from time to time.

Many embarked on this adventure out of annoyance. Advertisements tracked them from one site to another, their GPS locations were remembered by Google, and regular summaries were provided. A construction clerk he Herv hates that capitalism needs to know where they are and what they are doing to make money. And he’s not the only one lamenting the considerable enrichment Google backs up with our personal data, stressing that it’s crushing competition and undermining diversity.

Some have made the leap following scandals, including Edward Snowden’s revelations of mass surveillance, the Pegasus spyware update, and Cambridge Analytica’s leak of personal data from Facebook. Some are especially concerned about medical records being leaked to insurance companies. I’m not talking about the country’s risk of a dictatorship, computer scientist Emily adds, warning that we too could become a dictatorship.

But migrating to these non-Google Androids wasn’t easy. Software installation was often complex and frustrating. Some witnesses have also failed, despite the benevolent support seen on the internet, especially on his Telegram social network. And even if you wanted to save some operations by buying a smartphone directly with Murena or Iod pre-loaded, you still had to spend hours choosing which applications to replace Gafam’s.

Minor imperfections appear with use, but GPS malfunction is the most frequent occurrence. Sophie’s phone, in charge of association duties, was automatically turned off in areas with poor phone antenna coverage. That of Matthew, a public service attorney, suddenly lost the organization of his files. The receptionist said that Ilario’s bank application does not work. As with professional baccalauréat student Julien’s wide-angle camera, in-app payments also had to be made using an old smartphone. Many people have found a workaround, but not Ann Sophie, an English teacher whose phone keeps going off periodically without warning.

Despite these disappointments, most people, including those with less advanced computing skills, are happy to leave Google without losing basic services. I was afraid I wouldn’t know, but the thunder is so excited that he walks through Helv. Geeks point to the benefits of these freer versions of Android. Faster updates, dedicated applications such as He NewPipe, an ad-free version of YouTube, and more durable with lightweight and extensive updates.

Google is back through the window

But the truth is, Google hasn’t completely disappeared from smartphones. Many people are not satisfied with F-Droid, a free application store with limited choices. We also use the Aurora store or App Lounge to provide access to the entire catalog of Google applications. And this advantage comes at a price. If you download an application from one of the two, your information will be stolen by an American company. But according to /e/ founder Gal Duval, they are poor and partially anonymized. Matthieu understood this compromise fairly well.

I compare shops like F-Droid to organic supermarkets. Aurora helps you find what you’re missing: banking apps, SNCF, Google Maps, and more. By choosing these stores, you can find the right balance between free and non-free.

At the heart of de-Googled Android is another spy, MicroG. Its mission is to replace Google services, a series of invisible cogs required to operate many applications. MicroG is also designed to divulge minimal information about its users, making them as anonymous as possible. But again, filtering isn’t perfect. I tried without the MicroG for two weeks and couldn’t stand it, Pierre testifies.

Additionally, most respondents rarely use advanced anonymization features such as tracker blocking, IP address hiding, and location hiding. Therefore, information feedback to Google is increasing, and none of the witnesses can accurately assess its scope or indiscretion.

Emilie finds it annoying and disturbing to see how complex it is to implement a 100% alternative solution. Tech journalist Gregory laments that Google continues to remember her GPS location, and wonders if people aren’t idealizing the benefits of Android’s removal from Google. However, the majority of users we surveyed are quite happy with these limits. Yes, there are contradictions, Matthew admits. But using a 100% free line means cutting off communication with others. I prefer to practice freestyle in small steps.

It remains to be seen whether Google will continue to tolerate Aurora and MicroG, which are essential for many users, if /e/ and Iod happen to be popular. Google shut down Vanced, an application that broadcasts YouTube videos ad-free, earlier this year, Julien said. When asked about this, the company did not respond.

