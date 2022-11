Tech Titans Adds Six Members to Board » Dallas Innovates

Richardson-based Tech Titans has announced the latest additions to its board of directors.

Tech Titans is Texas’ largest technology trade association, representing 250,000 employees through 300 member companies. The organization says it strengthens the North Texas tech community and its reputation by serving as an innovation hub for entrepreneurs, universities and companies.

The organization says it will achieve its “technology is here” mission by:

Develop future technology leaders with talent and workforce development initiatives Connect people and inspire innovative ideas through programs and special interest groups that advocate for technological advances in the government sector

The new board members and their companies are:

