Google and Spotify begin testing User Choice Billing on Android, followed by Bumble





What you need to know Google and Spotify announce the official rollout of User Choice Billing on Android. The streaming service announces new payment gateways in select countries. Dating app Bumble will also join the program.

Over the past few months, Google and Spotify have worked together to introduce a new in-app purchase experience for developers and end users. The service, called User Choice Billing (UCB), was announced as a pilot program in March and is now available to users in select countries.

This means Android device owners will now be able to choose between two preferred payment methods for their subscriptions. One involves Spotify’s traditional payment system, which users of the music streaming service are already familiar with. The second method allows users to pay through their Google Play account. Whenever users want to try out the premium girlfriend service offered by Spotify, they will see both options.

In an announcement blog post, Spotify says it will expand the new system to more global markets in the coming weeks.

(Image credit: Spotify)

As mentioned above, UCB will begin as a pilot program aimed at creating an alternative payment system for in-app purchases, eventually allowing users to choose whichever they see fit. Spotify made its debut first, but Google says the pilot program is working and more apps are getting into the program.

Dating app Bumble has recently been added to the UCB program, Google announced in a blog post. The companies expect Bumble to roll out its implementation “in the coming months.”

Developers should keep in mind that currently only non-gaming apps can participate in the program. Google will share details regarding eligibility, requirements, and interim UX guidelines for registering non-gaming Android apps.

The UBC pilot was originally planned to roll out in select countries such as Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan and the European Economic Area. However, Google is now expanding the pilot to users in the US, Brazil and South Africa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/apps-software/google-play-spotify-user-choice-billing-pilot The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos