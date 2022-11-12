Alibaba keeps Singles Day sales secret for the first time





Workers sort parcels for delivery during the Singles Day shopping festival at a distribution center in China’s Donghai.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba hasn’t released full sales figures for its annual Singles’ Day event for the first time, as a cooling economy dampened demand.

Launched in 2009, Singles Day is the world’s largest shopping festival, overwhelming similar US events such as Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday in terms of sales.

With Alibaba’s sales reaching 540.3 billion yuan ($76.1 billion) last year, many wonder whether the company and other participating retailers can achieve a combined record 1 trillion yuan in sales. was watching over

Alibaba said in a statement on Saturday that the results of this year’s event were “in line with last year’s results despite macro challenges and Covid-related impacts,” but did not provide further details.

Nearly 290,000 brands will participate in 2022, with merchants offering various levels of discounts from late October.

A day earlier, research firm Syntun estimated that platforms including Alibaba and JD.com reached 262 billion yuan from 8pm Thursday to 2pm Friday (0600 GMT).

Singles’ Day, a frenetic consumption extravaganza led by Alibaba founder Jack Ma, has become more low-key in recent years amid Beijing’s crackdown on online platforms and state media coverage waning. It is

In April, regulators fined Alibaba $2.8 billion for anti-competitive practices, and Ma’s public presence has declined significantly over the past two years.

Jacob Cooke, CEO of e-commerce consulting firm WPIC Marketing + Technologies, said:

“The shift has been going on for the last few years and it is related to the common prosperity, anti-monopoly movement,” he added, noting that President Xi Jinping is trying to curb the influence of big tech.

Consumers are also tightening their belts as the Beijing government sticks to its coronavirus-free strategy, leading to widespread wage cuts and supply chain disruptions.

Conceived by Alibaba, the event takes its title from the ironic celebration of the bachelorette, inspired by the four “11/11” numbers representing the date of November 11th.

Alibaba plans to report its profits to stakeholders next week.

