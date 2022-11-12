Check the air quality in your area using Google Maps: Here’s how:





We all use Google Maps for directions at different times of the day. But did you know that the app offers more than just directions and traffic information? One such feature is the ability to inform you about the level of air quality in your area so that you can make informed decisions before leaving your home.

And why? With air quality getting worse lately, especially in the north, it’s a good idea to check how unhealthy the air outside is before planning any outdoor activities.

Wondering how to check the air quality in your area using Google Maps? Follow these steps:

Step 1 – Open Google Maps on your smartphone

Step 2- Under the search bar in the top right corner of your phone screen[レイヤー]Tap the button.

Step 3 – Here you will see options such as Map Type – Default, Satellite, Terrain, Map Details – Street View, Public Transportation.

Step 4-[地図の詳細]under the[空気の質]Choose

Step 5 – Google will show you the air quality in your area in real time based on data from the National Air Quality Index

Screenshot of Google Maps showing AQI levels

In other news, Google recently launched FloodHub, a platform that displays flood forecasts. The platform shows where and when flooding is likely to occur, informs people about natural disasters, and enables authorities to effectively assist. The tech giant expands its AI flood forecasting service to 18 counties in Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia. Recall that these AI-backed flood forecasting services were first introduced in India in 2018. Google launched a flood forecasting service in 2018 to protect people from disasters and natural disasters.

