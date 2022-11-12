The Jackets continue homestand Sunday against the Kennesaw State Women’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.





THE FLATS Georgia Tech women’s basketball continues its season-opening homestand on Sunday, welcoming Kennesaw State University to a 2:00 p.m. matinee. The Yellow Jackets and Owls airs on ACC Network Extra.

Georgia Tech VS.Kennesaw

TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live Online: Wiley Ballard | Analyst: Fallon StokesRADIO: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets AppPlay-by-Play: Richard Musterer

Live stats: click here

Promotion: Chassis giveaway. Vet Tix Donation; Kids Free Admission

After a season-opening victory over Georgia on Thursday, the Yellow Jackets are looking to continue their winning streak against Kennesaw on Sunday. Cameron Swartz and Bianca Jackson’s Cameron Swartz and Bianca Jackson’s fifth-year transfer paved the way against the Panthers, combining his 37 points with Swartz leading with his 19 points. Tech dominated on the grass, outpacing GSU 50-30, with Kayla Blacksheer and Tony Morgan setting the pace with his 8 rebounds. a piece.

Kennesaw State opened the 2022-23 season 1-1 with a 100-57 victory over Middle Georgia last Thursday. The Owl pair has averaged double-digit scoring in his two games led by Lyndsey Whilby, with him scoring 15.0 points per game. Jahche Whitfield followed closely with 12.5 points per game. Whilby is also leading on grass, averaging 9.0 rebounds per game and a double he just misses a double. Kennesaw State opened his season on November 7, losing 72-60 to Ole Miss. The Owls are coached by his second-year head coach, Octavia Blue, who posted his 9-20 record in his first two seasons.

Sunday’s matinee will be the 15th annual conference at Hardwood between Georgia Tech and Kennesaw. The Yellow Jackets are leading the all-time series at 14-0 after McCamish in his pavilion he took last year’s decision at 72-45. Tech attended all 10 of his meetings on his floor at Home with the Owls.

Initiatives to strengthen competitiveness

Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, the Georgia Tech Track and Field Department, and the Alexander Tharp Foundation have joined forces to launch a competitiveness initiative to accelerate funding for student-athlete scholarships. The initiative begins with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where new donations to the AT Funds Athletic Scholarship Fund made by December 31 are worth up to $2.5 million by the Georgia Tech Foundation. If Accelerate GT hits his $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift will impact his $5 million impact on Georgia Tech track and field. For more information and to contribute online, please visit fund.org/accelerate.

For the latest on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Womens Basketball), or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/jackets-continue-homestand-sunday-against-kennesaw-state/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos