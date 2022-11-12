From Crypto King to King of Tech Bubble Losers





(Bloomberg) — Few could have predicted the sudden collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s multi-billion dollar crypto empire.

And yet, for all its twists, revelations, and anguished Twitter threads, it falls from grace with an unmistakable ring of familiarity.

A week that began with tweets from two cryptocurrency CEOs ended with the bankruptcy of one of the largest and most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX, and the roughly 130 companies it owns. The company was trying to fill his $8 billion shortfall, but the details of that failure, which is currently the subject of multiple investigations, have yet to be revealed.

This is clear. Easy money, wishful thinking and an intoxicating brew of exaggerated innovation contributed to implosion. Considered alongside previous Enron, WorldCom, and Lehman Brothers scandals, it was spectacular but nothing new. Details vary, but what they all have in common is the reality of an economic cycle that is riddled with arrogance, weak regulation, and precedent.

Hillary Allen, a law professor at the American University in Washington, said the industry was built largely on FOMO and easy money, but now governments around the world are raising interest rates to limit easy money. He said he was just surviving on FOMO because he is doing it. . Not very attractive.

The culprits are endless, but FTX’s arc of fate can also be viewed as a multitude of outcomes of Federal Reserve policy. Until the company thrived as the Covid-19 pandemic, along with many other market gimmicks, prompted the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates to zero and exit. They were there for two years.

Now, in the face of the Fed’s most aggressive tightening cycle in 40 years, the volatile empire is evaporating as fast as the liquidity that underpinned it. The demise of FTX was certainly a disaster and unique in many ways, likely burning billions of dollars in paper wealth and trading profits. It’s not all that special, given its history of monthly busts and centuries of asset bubbles.

The FTX scandal is much like the one that befell Enron. Both were led by Messianic figures named Bankman Freed and Jeff Skilling and captivated their faithful with feats of technical magic. Both received near-universal adoration from the press and financial institutions. Both appear to have made fundamental financial mistakes in trying to keep the party going. He listened and allowed his balance sheet to be precariously dependent on the tokens tied to his property.

In the end, the desperate hope that a rising market was hiding mismanagement and outright fraud became the epitaph of the once-thriving company.Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO of FTX.com on Friday. At that time, his successor was John J. Ray III.

The boom-overbuild-bust cycle seems familiar to Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners. It’s happening across the economy at the moment, but the tech industry is in the afterlife, she said. Where is the crypto in that metaphor? Ground zero.

I was a software engineer in the late 1990s and I saw the excesses of hiring too many people, Forrest said. These companies were overemployed, underproductive, underperforming, and failing to see a return on capital.

FTX has raised nearly $4 billion across its network of affiliates, including Alameda Research, a trading firm co-founded by Bankman-Fried, FTX Ventures, and another exchange for American investors.

Although more spectacular, the FTX demise shares many stories of failure in the pandemic-era market and tech space. In addition to its apparent similarities to fellow cryptocurrency victims Three Arrows Capital, the Terra ecosystem, and the Celsius Network, its demise is a combination of complacency and the crisis currently plaguing Meta Inc. and Twitter Inc. facilitated by a belief in genius characterized by

As far as bubbles were concerned, few were heralded more enthusiastically. The cryptocurrency craze, like meme stocks, has been ridiculed by brokerage industry veterans as criticism has risen in 2020 following the Bitcoin price rally. Black Swan author Nassim Nicholas Taleb compared Bitcoin to a tumor.

Then they came off as a crank. Now, with the Federal Reserve tightening the screws, those predictions are coming true. Meme stocks, save for the occasional pop of AMC Entertainment Holdings and GameStop Corporation, are little more than sideshows during the pandemic — to their lowest level since 2020.

The bull market masks many sins that will be revealed by the turn of the cycle. History is littered with such examples, but perhaps none more famous than the demise of Bernard Madoff’s massive Ponzi scheme, where after the stock market plunged in 2008, clients were forced to sell more than he could handle. We are now asking for withdrawals of

Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at Jones Trading, said financial markets need to have some volatility. Madoff’s exposure was due to the global financial crisis.

Even with the seemingly impending regulation of the crypto industry, authorities such as the Securities and Exchange Commission have their hands tied as many crypto companies (including FTX) are located offshore. SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce said that given that investors and companies have repeatedly asked the watchdog to be more clear about where our jurisdiction lies, we believe that jurisdiction clarity is not an issue. We said that the question of lack of decency is partly our responsibility, but we are not.

As a result, the financial playground that is crypto is allowed to thrive under limited oversight. He said there is no comprehensive digital asset regime that will be accepted by the public and create significant opportunities.

The cost is clear to Bokehs Forrest. This happens again. The players and details will be different, but the human psychology will be the same, she said.

People don’t change. People just don’t change, Forrest said. We’d love to learn from the past, and while we may learn not to invest in WorldCom, we don’t see why we shouldn’t need to look for another investment.

