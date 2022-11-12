Communities in Cyberspace: Innovation and Global Collaboration





Wuzhen International Internet Exhibition and Convention Center/CFP

Wuzhen International Internet Exhibition and Convention Center/CFP

Editor’s Note: Gai Keke is a professor at the Department of Cyberspace Science and Technology, Beijing University of Technology. This article reflects the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect his views of CGTN.

The white paper “Communities Sharing the Future in Cyberspace” published on November 7 and the World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit on Wednesday sparked wide-ranging discussions about our future in the digital world. The development of a global and shareable cyber world can be predicted as an almost inevitable trend. This brings to mind several technological buzzwords such as metaverse, digital twins, blockchain, and virtual reality.

Undoubtedly, painting a bright future for shared cyberspace explains how we dream about the landscape of next-generation technologies. It’s a way to protect data and privacy in a complex digital world. As networks and applications permeate every aspect of people’s daily lives, security issues seem to be much more complex than we expected. Sure, you need a compass so you don’t get lost in the fog.

Fortunately, this white paper has provided systematic solutions that guide us in a well-planned development direction on cybersecurity. A few keywords emerge from the white paper. Some of these hint at opportunities for future security-related work, including infrastructure, innovation, data governance, shared responsibility, regulation and law, education, and global collaboration. Meanwhile, the summit also emphasized the vision of a community of shared futures in cyberspace.

Moreover, the digital world is naturally against isolation because of its networking genes. Compared to modern settings that primarily provide connectivity and content distribution, future cyberspace will also address value transfer. Security is fundamental to achieving this goal.

From an innovation perspective, we can see that there have been many years of effort by researchers and R&D institutes to build infrastructures that provide multi-party secure sharing and interaction. In fact, we still have a long way to go to find a solution for such secure sharing and interaction.

For example, we continue to look for efficient and industry-friendly solutions that support computation from heterogeneous data sources without exposing the raw data, considering data ownership and privacy protection. Several new techniques have been released to the public, such as multi-party computation and privacy-enhanced computation, but most of them are either in the investigation stage or limited by constraints/conditions.

As another example, blockchain technology can be used to create a trusted network environment where trust is naturally established through decentralized settings. This is also considered the infrastructure of the Metaverse as blockchain provides value transfer based on the agreement of all parties. One of the challenges in adopting blockchain technology is ensuring the authenticity of data before it is recorded on a distributed ledger. Blockchain technology cannot address this issue. It requires support from other technologies, such as the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence. In reality, most research to apply new technologies still has a long way to go.

International cooperation is necessary to make the highway straight to the goal. Technological innovation alone cannot directly solve problems. Developing and using technical solutions requires a consensus accepted by countries around the world. For example, global norms and standards are needed to drive the development of modern industry. Moreover, international cooperation can accelerate innovation, as cross-border cooperation is an alternative for sharing technological advantages between nations. Today, the development of cutting-edge technology already relies heavily on global collaboration in many situations. This is due to the increasing difficulty of technological development.

In summary, network technology has enabled greater globalization. In the future, global collaboration will also drive innovation in all dimensions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-12/Community-in-cyberspace-technical-innovation-and-global-collaboration-1eTZwcevqrC/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos