Georgia State University Men’s Basketball Jacket across town to visit Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket





Georgia Tech VS.Georgia

THE FLATS For the first time since 2007, the Georgia Tech men’s basketball team will head across town to face Georgia State on the home floor as Atlanta’s two-city rivals chip in at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Panthers’ new GSU Convocation Center. turned off.

Behind six players with double-digit scoring, the Yellow Jackets began their seventh season under head coach Josh Pastner on Monday night with a 93-63 win over Creighton State University at the McCamish Pavilion. . The Panthers likewise opened their first season under head coach Jonas Hayes on Monday with a convocation at center Coastal where he beat Georgia 76–59.

Saturday’s meeting was the 21st regular season meeting between the two teams and the last in a three-game series that began with the 2020-21 season opener. Both the first two meetings were decided in overtime, with Georgia State winning in 2020 and Tech winning in 2021 at his McCamish Pavilion.

The game will be streamed live online on ESPN+ and available in the ESPN app with subscription. Radio coverage is heard locally with Xtra 106.3 FM and satellite radio (SiriusXM channel 389, SXM app 989).

jacket list

Georgia Tech welcomes eight players who have logged significant minutes in 2021-22, with the 1-2 duo of Michael DeVoe and Jordan Usher averaging over 32 points per game is about to be superseded by

The return of eight major letter-winners included two starters from 2021-22 teams, both 6-3 point guard Kyle Sturdevant (7.6 ppg, 2.3 apg averages). ) and 6-11 center Rodney Howard (6.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg) senior. As backup point guards, 6-1 Jr. Divon Smith (5.7 ppg, 2.0 apg) and 6-6 Darran Divo Coleman (6.2 ppg), 6-6 Miles Kelly (4.5 ppg), 6-6 sophomore perimeter players Rising Trio-7 Jaron Moore (2.8ppg). Jr. 6-2 guard Tristan Maxwell and 6-8 Jr. forward Jordan Mech are back to provide even more depth.

Pastner and his staff were eight men in a pair of transfers of 6-2 guard Lance Terry (14.3 points for Gardner Webb) and 6-7 forward Javon Franklin (12.2 points, 7.8 points for South Alabama). Reinforced returnees. Summer has signed two of his international players who will be freshmen for 2022-23. Latvia’s 6-8 forward Fred Pauls Bagatskis and Canada’s 7-foot center Cyril Martynov.

Pastner Coach Thursday Press Conference

series vs.Georgia

Georgia Tech will face Georgia State at the Panthers’ home arena for the third time in the series and first since 2007. GSU won his first on March 10, 1973, his 77-73, and the Yellow Jackets won his 72-. 67, December 5, 2007, at the GSU Sports Arena.Tech held an 18-3 overall lead in the series that began in 1970, and McCamish in his pavilion by a score of 72-62. I worked overtime for last year’s contest. Georgia State had won its last two meetings, but one of his meetings was at an exhibition game held in November 2017 to raise money for that year’s hurricane relief effort. was. -120 wins in 4 overtime. His 4 overtime game for the first time in Tech program history. Saturday’s meeting is the final installment of a three-game series agreed upon between the two programs for the summer of 2020. His first two bouts were with McCamish. Pavilion.Tech is 17-2 against the Panthers on the home floor, including a 16-1 mark at the Alexander Memorial Coliseum. Rodney Howard posted his fourth double-double of his career Monday night against Clayton State as he tallied 15 points and his 13 rebounds. (Photo by Danny Kurnick)

Initiatives to strengthen competitiveness

Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, the Georgia Tech Track and Field Department, and the Alexander Tharp Foundation have joined forces to launch a competitiveness initiative to accelerate funding for student-athlete scholarships. The initiative begins with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where new donations to the AT Funds Athletic Scholarship Fund made by December 31 are worth up to $2.5 million by the Georgia Tech Foundation. If Accelerate GT hits his $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift will impact his $5 million impact on Georgia Tech track and field. For more information and to contribute online, please visit fund.org/accelerate.

About Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball

After six seasons under head coach Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team won the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship in 2021 and qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 11 years. A member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, Tech has won the ACC Championship four times (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times, and made the Final Four twice (1990 2004) played. Connect with Georgia Tech Mens Basketball on social media by liking our Facebook page or following us on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more on Tech Basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/jackets-open-2022-23-season-vs-clayton-state-110622-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos