Google Play Services description now included directly in Android





Google Play Services enhances many important features of Android devices that are not transparent to end users. Google now offers instructions directly on your phone as part of a new approach.

[設定]>[アプリ]>[すべて表示]>[Google Play サービス]when you move to[無効にして強制停止]at the beginning of the app information list under the new[すべてのサービス]The item is displayed. By tapping, you can “View details of services used on the terminal”. Here’s an overview of Play Services by Google:

Google Play Services helps make your device more secure and reliable. It’s an important part of many features of the device and is different from the Play Store app.

Please note that turning off services may affect the operation of your device.

The last line explicitly references how some people disable it. Google highlights 17 features in particular.Tap to go to the settings page and next to the information[情報]The button takes you to various support/help articles.

Of the devices we checked today, this only appears on Android 13 Pixel phones. The ability to allow Play Services to add this “All Services” page to your app info requires the latest version of the OS.

Account Management: Used for secure login and better management of your Google Account

Link to settings for: Device phone number and Google account

Advertising: Used to control advertising preferences and prevent ad spam

What you can do: reset the advertising ID, remove the advertising ID, or enable debug logging for advertising Also view the device’s advertising ID

Autofill with Google: Used to fill in information like passwords and payment methods

View settings to enable/disable autofill with Google links to saved personal information, addresses, payment methods, passwords, and settings

Contacts: Used to sync your contacts with your Google Account and other devices

Link to settings for: Google Contacts sync and restore contacts

Data backup and transfer: used to backup and restore data, app settings and account information

Links to settings for:[設定]>[システム]>[バックアップ]

Developer Features: Used for features that the app developer can include to improve the app and make it more reliable

Device Connectivity: Used to connect to other devices such as cars, watches, Chromebooks, etc.

Links to settings for: Casting Options, Chromebooks, Devices, Nearby Share

Fitness: Used for in-app fitness services such as workout tracking and data sharing with other fitness apps.

Link to settings for: Manage app and device connections and data

Gaming: Used to manage automatic sign-in, leaderboards, achievements, and gamer profiles

Links to settings for: Games Dashboard and Play Games

Location Accuracy: Used to improve location accuracy using Wi-Fi, mobile networks, and sensors

What you can do: enable/disable improved location accuracy

Share Location: Use to share your location with others

Can view active shares

Safety and emergencies: Used for emergency notifications and services, such as location sharing during emergency calls and receiving crisis alerts

Links to settings for: COVID-19 contact notifications, earthquake alerts, emergency location services, silent notifications while driving

Security: Used for security features such as password encryption, device lock, spam call blocking, and lost device locating

Links to settings for: Find My Device, Password Manager, SMS Verification Code, Smart Lock

Support: Used for features such as setting up your device, providing feedback to Google, and contacting Google support

System diagnostics: used to collect data about your device and services to improve your device experience

Link to Settings: Usage and Diagnostics

System management: Used to keep system services up to date and improve device performance.

Wallet: Used to pay for purchases on this device, including contactless payments

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

