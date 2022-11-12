Could MediaTek be a better Google Tensor partner?





Qualcomm has always dominated the high-end smartphone space, but that’s slowly changing.MediaTek announced the Dimensity 9200 SoC for high-end Android phones this week. This seems like a very strong option, but it’s also because Google is pushing Samsung’s Tensor chips. Could MediaTek be a better partner for Google?

At this week’s MediaTek Executive Summit, the company showed off its latest chip designs, including the Dimensity 9200. The Dimensity 9200 is the flagship tier SoC for Android devices set to compete with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. We don’t have the device to really confirm a comparison between the two, but Qualcomm won’t even reveal it officially until next week, but MediaTek seems well placed to compete with the best Qualcomm has to offer. Samsung, for example, has spent years trying to make the Exynos a worthy alternative, but year after year, the best Galaxy smartphones choose Qualcomm instead.

That’s why some dispute Google’s choice to stick with Samsung with Tensor chips for Pixel phones.

And really, it’s hard to disagree with that. The first generation of Tensors was a strong foundation, but quite confusing compared to its alternatives. Networking issues, power inefficiency, and heat issues have put a sour taste in the mouths of many Pixel 6 buyers. Google seems to have fixed many of these issues in his Tensor G2, but it’s clear there are still gaps. That said, that gap seems fine for Google. The company recently said it’s completely happy with Pixel phones that lag behind in overall performance.

Nonetheless, Google has a real impact on the high-end Android market. Slides shared by MediaTek at this week’s Summit showed MediaTek single-handedly starting to take over part of the high-end Android space from his Qualcomm. As you can see below, MediaTek’s biggest growth in the global high-end Android space is in sub-$600 devices, but it’s slowly making an impact on more expensive devices as well. But what’s particularly interesting is that Google Tensor is having a similar impact on the high-end space, even though there are only a handful of devices on the market.

The data presented were provided by Counterpoint Research

Here lies the big problem with MediaTek’s flagship ambitions. As it stands today, the company cannot easily enter the US market. Last year’s mmWave addition Dimensity 1050 grabbed a spot in the upper midrange space alongside Motorola, but aside from that, MediaTek is really only in US entry-level or midrange smartphones like the OnePlus Nord. You can see N300 or Samsung Galaxy A13.

It’s been a tough road for MediaTek when it comes to US flagship phones.

For these recent generations, it’s a shame indeed. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and the current 9200 are the best to Qualcomms, but as the numbers clearly show, no one really uses them in the Western market.

what is the holdup?

This week, I had the opportunity to speak with Yanchi Lee, deputy general manager of MediaTeks’ smartphone chip division, about the company’s efforts to increase its presence, especially in premium devices.

Looking at the biggest obstacles facing MediaTek, Lee pointed out how MediaTek is new to the market. The Dimensity 9000 was the company’s first serious play in the premium segment. Today, MediaTek continues to work to establish itself as a real option for high-end smartphone makers. In Lee’s opinion, there are no technical roadblocks, just the time required for MediaTek to prove it’s a viable option and for MediaTek to show its commitment to the high end.

That said, it’s important to remember where MediaTek really wins today.

MediaTek is growing fast, but it doesn’t come from flagship smartphones. Rather, more affordable smartphones are being bought, as well as smart home his devices and network infrastructure. What MediaTek clearly wants based on this week’s sentiment is that it’s a known name, but it really isn’t. MediaTek is sure that almost everyone has at least one of his devices with MediaTek chips in their homes, but most people don’t know its name. Becoming a bigger player in the high-end smartphone space is a step towards that goal, and going in that direction could make a lot of sense.

The Tensor is a chip that Google would like you to think is homegrown, but much of the underlying underpinnings come from Samsung’s Exynos lineup. This is not to say that Google just rebranded his Exynos layout. Tensor has its own custom design and custom elements, but ultimately it’s all tied to Samsung’s foundation.

However, it stands to reason that Google could offload much of this work to another partner, and MediaTek seems to be a perfect match. Competes completely with Qualcomm.

But the real question is, is MediaTek even ready for such a thing? According to Lee, yes.

MediaTek does not appear to have received requests to work on such collaborations with major Android brands, but is open to working on something along Tensor with brands that are interested. And really, it’s a no-brainer for the company’s existing business. Just yesterday MediaTek revealed that it is offering his SoC for his PlayStation VR2. This is not an off-the-shelf solution, but a customized chip that MediaTek is building together with Sony.

As for Tensor itself, MediaTek seems open to a challenge if Google switches partners away from Samsung. Lee said MediaTek would be happy to discuss Tensor if Google considered it.

The possibility of MediaTek working on such a project would have a great impact on both sides. Looking at Tensor as an example, Google’s phones could benefit from the power boost MediaTek offers over Samsung’s latest offerings. On top of that, TSMC foundry’s use of MediaTek definitely has a big impact on Tensor’s power efficiency. This is what Google’s chips have struggled with so much over his last two generations. See what the switch from Samsung to TSMC did for Qualcomm. In that case, MediaTek would benefit from being able to show off what it can do with the chips in the hands of customers in more regions, especially the US.

But realistically, Google isn’t going to switch just for power. Just recently, Google said it’s perfectly happy that Tensor isn’t leading the pack in performance benchmarks, instead focusing on vertical integration that benefits the end product in other ways. I was. Frankly, it’s an emotion we can get behind. Still, benchmarks aside, there seem to be a lot of benefits for Google to get from partnering with MediaTek. It’s certainly a tempting possibility.

Android details:

Note: MediaTek paid for travel and lodging for this launch event, but had no say in editorial content.

