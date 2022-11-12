Five Irish TUs Earn $23.47 Million in Funding





Ireland’s technical universities are receiving more support, with the recently established ATU and SETU receiving the largest share of funding.

Ireland’s five Technical Universities (TUs) have been allocated a total of €23.47 million in funding by the Irish government.

The funding will be used in key areas such as digital infrastructure, building research capacity, and improving governance and systems integration.

The new funding was announced today (November 11) by Simon Harris TD, Continuing and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

The largest funding of €5.27 million will go to Atlantic University of Technology (ATU), a TU in the North West of Ireland that officially opened last April.

South East University of Technology (SETU) received €5.25 million. The TU opened last May and was associated with the merger of Carlow Institute of Technology and Waterford Institute of Technology.

“The Atlantic Institute of Technology and the Southeastern Institute of Technology have been established in the past year, placing them at the heart of the higher education landscape,” says Harris.

Shannon Institute of Technology: Midlands Midwest awarded €4.5 million. This TU replaced Athlone Institute of Technology and Limerick Institute of Technology last year. Dublin University of Technology received her €5 million from the latest funding, and the Technical University of Münster (MTU), founded in January 2021, received her €3.45 million funding.

According to Harris, the latest funding is part of the Technical University Transformation Fund (TUTF), which has already invested €60 million “to make TU a reality”.

“Today’s funding builds on that important work and helps ensure TU’s ability to grow,” said Harris.

TUTF was launched as part of the 2020 budget, launching a €90 million multi-annual transformation fund for TU over three years. The Higher Education Authority (HEA) is responsible for implementing the fund.

Last year, the HEA provided €25.67 million in transformation funding to Ireland’s TU. This is based on his 34.33 million euros already allocated for 2020.

HEA CEO Dr Alan Wall said:

