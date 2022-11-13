IBM innovates tape storage to curb the data tsunami





More than 40 years after arriving in Tucson, computing giant IBM continues to innovate in data storage technology out of its labs at the University of Arizona Science and Technology Park.

Big Bruce Tucson engineers also keep customer data safe in the ever-changing and increasingly dangerous world of cyberspace.

One example is the recently deployed IBM Diamondback Tape Library. It is a high-capacity archival tape storage system designed for organizations that need to securely store hundreds of petabytes of data, each equivalent to 220,000 DVD movies.

Key benefits of Diamondbacks include low-power, high-capacity storage at about a quarter the cost of spinning hard drives, according to IBM.

But its timely selling point includes features unique to removable tape media. It’s about isolating data from the Internet and private networks, which are vulnerable to online attacks.

People are also reading…

The ability to physically airgap data protects large users from ransomware when hackers block access to networks and data and demand ransoms or other cyberthreats to free it. IBM says it helps.

Calline Sanchez, IBM’s vice president of storage systems development in Tucson, said that IBM is working with hyperscale customers, such as cloud computing services to store vast amounts of data, to help design Diamondback. He said he was working with some.

We decided to really work with our partners, clients and users to discuss what they want to do in terms of airgap or cyber resilience.Mexico.

With data breaches and ransomware attacks a constant threat, IBM says its big data customers are increasingly relying on tape for data resilience.

From an air-gapped perspective, Sanchez said, it works autonomously because it’s somewhat decoupled from the actual underlying infrastructure of the data center. It is this very idea of ​​sustainable block storage of data that is not easily accessible from the outside world.

Calline Sanchez, IBM vice president and Tucson site leader, said IBM’s latest tape storage system can protect data from hackers by removing it from the network.

Shekib Rahmani, Arizona Daily Star

need for tape

Tape data storage was considered a dying technology years ago as faster hard drives and solid-state flash storage advanced, but tape sales are skyrocketing as data continues to grow. increase.

Sales of so-called Linear Tape Open or LTO Ultrium tape media, the industry standard tape technology from a consortium of IBM, Hewlett Packard and Quantum Corp., will grow 40% in 2021, with capacity It’s now 148 exabytes (1 exabyte). That’s about 1000 petabytes (one billion gigabytes), according to the Silicon Valley-based LTO program.

Phil Goodwin, vice president of research at IT research firm IDC, said LTO tapes are probably the cheapest and easiest way to recover from a ransomware attack.

Ransomware and malware are a threat that won’t go away, Goodwin said as part of its LTO Programs sales report. Magnetic tape is an established, understood and proven technology that can be an invaluable tool for defeating ransomware.

The IBM Diamondback Tape Library is a high-density archival storage system with removable tape cartridges that are transported and accessed by robotic assemblies as needed.

Shekib Rahmani, Arizona Daily Star

Sanchez attributes tape’s resurgence to its sustainability and energy efficiency, as well as its ability to airgap against cyberthreats.

It costs less than other storage media types such as floppy disks, hard drives, and flash drives, she says. This is one of the reasons she currently feeds tapes primarily into back-end infrastructure in cloud environments.

Tech Park Crucible

Like most of IBM’s data storage systems developed over the last 40 years, Diamondback was developed on the company’s multi-building campus at UA Tech Park on South Rita Road.

IBM built its current UA Tech Park in the early 1980s to house its storage systems development and manufacturing facility, which employs approximately 5,000 people in its first 10 buildings of over 1.3 million square feet.

As part of a major restructuring in 1988, IBM moved manufacturing and nearly 3,000 jobs to San Jose, California, but kept its storage research and development division.

The company sold its sprawling campus on South Rita Road to UA in 1994, but remained a tenant.

Today, the company’s storage development lab continues to thrive, with approximately 1,000 employees spread across more than 600,000 square feet in four buildings.

Sanchez said IBM’s local operations, which won Large Company Innovator of the Year at the Governor’s Celebration of Innovation Awards last week, generate more than 400 patents annually.

IBM has approximately 1,000 employees located in over 600,000 square feet in four buildings at UA Tech Park.

Shekib Rahmani, Arizona Daily Star

test tape

At Tech Park, IBM develops and tests a wide variety of storage systems and media, including disk, tape, and flash systems.

Inside the Tech Parks 9032 Building reliability test lab, IBM engineers perform final testing on a brand new Diamondback tape library system, roughly the size of a cramped refrigerator, with rows of shelves to hold palm-sized tape cartridges. .

A robotic shuttle clicks back and forth through the Diamondback cabinet, picking and loading barcoded tape cartridges according to a pre-programmed program.

Each cartridge can hold 18 terabytes or 1,000 gigabytes of data, and a complete Diamondback can pack 1,548 LTO cartridges for a total of 27 petabytes of storage and be up and running within 30 minutes of delivery, said IBM mechanical engineers. said Shawn Nave, Developed Diamondback.

Last week, the Diamondbacks row was put to the test. As with all lab-tested products, they are tested at your own pace.

As part of this testing, we run it until the wheels come off and see what happens, says Nave, one of many UA graduates in IBM’s local operations.

A nearby building houses a lab that exposes IBM hardware to extreme temperatures and other environmental challenges, Sanchez said.

As the world continues to generate more and more data, engineers and scientists at the IBM site in the Tucson area will continue to innovate to keep up, Sanchez said. He is a renowned technologist who led IBM’s technology and innovation strategy for 10 years and retired in 2008 after 44 years at Big Blue.

behind the curtain

Sanchez likens IBM’s storage systems and services to the Wizard of Oz behind the curtain.

This is from a back-end infrastructure perspective and what IBM has to offer makes it easier for these companies as they can easily consume large amounts of data in these critical systems. she said.

Now in our lab, we’re not just talking about petabytes. We were talking about how to handle exabytes (1,000 petabytes each) and zettabytes (1,000 exabytes).

sanchez

Shekib Rahmani, Arizona Daily Star

Within a short period of time, a research agency came to us and said, ‘Hey Kareen, we’ve exceeded all the research in the United States, the two petabytes of research data that we have at the university, so we’re going to start building Because I know it needs to be based on exabytes or possibly zettabytes, and to me, that’s crazy.

Engineers at IBM work to improve data storage and efficiency using artificial intelligence, which essentially programs machines to think like humans, but Sanchez doesn’t like that term.

I like more augmented intelligence for the betterment of mankind. This is because we need to understand the physics of how to store huge amounts of data.

The CHSF Hospital Center in Corbeil-Essonne, southeast of the French capital, has been the victim of a computer attack that began late Saturday night.

Please contact Senior Reporter David Wichner at [email protected] or 520-573-4181. Twitter: @dwichner. Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

Business news you need

Get the latest local business news delivered free to your inbox every week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tucson.com/news/local/business/tucson-tech-ibm-innovates-tape-storage-to-tame-data-tsunami/article_98538aa8-5c86-11ed-8e44-5be115ab0ebd.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos