EIT Climate-KIC Engages Business and Civil Society, Calls on Governments to Support Commitments to 1.5





News November 12, 2022

With the official outcome of COP27 being drafted this weekend and ministers preparing to arrive in Egypt, the EIT Climate-KIC reaffirms its own commitment to limiting global warming. Participated in numerous organizations led by Raise it to 1.5C and call on governments to urgently pursue deliveries.

Kirsten Dunlop, CEO of EIT Climate-KIC, said: We must mobilize ourselves to act in an organized way, connecting innovative solutions and technologies so that the sum is greater than the parts. A goal of 1.5 forces us to take unknown and unexpected actions and make us think differently. Not only is it possible, but there is no choice. “

statement:

“As leaders of business and civil society, and representatives of science and communities around the world, we are committed to doing everything in our power to limit global warming to 1.5°C and avoid a dangerous tipping point. Everything about the degree of global warming matters.

Governments around the world, especially those in the developed world, need to maintain their commitment to keeping the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees and move quickly to achieve it.

As climate negotiators meet in Sharm El Sheikh for COP27 and world leaders gather in Bali for the G20, the science hasn’t changed. 1.5C is the limit, not the target. Avoiding the exacerbation, suffering and costs of the impacts of overshoots.Climate change is the most vulnerable to its impacts.

To stay within this limit and halve global emissions by 2030, we all need to work together and relentlessly. The 2022 UNFCCC NDC Synthesis Report shows that existing commitments are not enough. Governments must step up their commitments and plans and implement them without delay.

Our commitment to the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the Glasgow Climate Agreement is unwavering. Thousands of businesses, associations, investors, cities, states and regions are committed to his 1.5C and are already taking science-based climate action. These include providing clean energy solutions, developing innovative financial mechanisms, and building resilience in vulnerable communities.

National leaders must show solidarity and take their positions. Future decisions will determine our ability to build a fair and resilient global economy. They resonate around the world and across generations. There is no excuse for postponing a promise made a year ago.

All parts of society have an important role to play in making 1.5C a reality. History shows that humans are capable of working together to innovate and solve immense challenges. The technology exists and our destination is clear.

We stand ready for a just transition and a just and inclusive future for all. We want to work with governments to build a lasting legacy based on our collective efforts to secure 1.5C. we are all in “

