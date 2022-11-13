EU-India InnoCenter Brings 20 Innovative Tech Startups to Indian Market





The EU-India InnoCenter is an initiative funded by Horizon 2020, the European Union’s research and innovation framework programme, to bring high-impact and unique technology start-ups (Series A funding) to the Indian market. explore, enter and expand. Startups are focusing on sustainability tech, deep tech, logistics and mobility, which will strengthen the emerging tech talent pool while diversifying the country’s tech outlook. A combination of European R&D and Indian government investment will help automate, digitize and decarbonize the Indian market in these industrial sectors, deepening collaboration and innovation between European start-ups and the Indian industrial ecosystem. increase.

As one of India’s largest trading partners and foreign investors, the EU aims to deepen collaboration and innovation by connecting European start-ups with Indian stakeholders through this initiative. The program allows start-ups to explore the Indian market, validate their products and learn about sector-specific opportunities and regulations while working with Indian stakeholders.

Since InnoCenter kicked off in 2021, the project has been successful in development stage (after series A funding), annual recurring value (>1 million USD), growth rate (>30% YoY), and defensible in India. We have screened over 400 European startups based on the most popular IPs. The shortlisted start-ups have strong potential and commitment to grow in the Indian market. So far, the EU-India InnocCenter has matched over 40 European scale-ups with over 280 Indian companies such as Mahindra, Reliance, Adani Ports and Logistics, ITC Limited and his MNC based in India. I came.

The start-up has already established operations in Europe and is gaining a better understanding of the Indian market through mentor guidance programs. EU-India InnoCenter will host the first national flagship event called Blue Carpet Night on 15 November 2022 in Bangalore to showcase European innovation. The event was (virtually) opened by the European Union Ambassador to India and is a strategy for start-ups to integrate with the Indian ecosystem players and industries to showcase their products, technologies and plans for expansion in the Indian market. Networking promotes his platform. InnoCenter held the first version of its Blue Carpet Night online due to travel restrictions. It was attended by his R&I counselors from the European Commission, VCs, potential partners, large corporations and public policy experts.

The 10 innovative European startups included in this cohort are Cast AI, Loop, QANplatform, TokenMe, Cheesecake Energy, AgeVolt, Volektra, Echion Technologies, EnvoPAP and Proglove. They showcase cutting-edge technologies to the audience pool and make endorsement statements about how these technologies can nurture India in growth in specific sectors.Proglove, Echion, Cheesecake Energy , Cast.ai and others are set to accelerate in the Indian market within the next 6-18 months. During the trip to Bangalore, some of these start-ups also interacted at his Summit Bengaluru Tech under the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) to see how these technologies maximize their mission potential. I’ll show you how.

Julian Flemmer

Juliane Frmmter, EU-India InnoCenters Program Head, recognized as a 40 under 40 Europe India Leader by EICI and the architect of the T-Hub Foundation’s internationalization programme, said: Industry in automation, digitization and decarbonization of specific sectors. We have upgraded our framework for selecting startups with high impact technology in areas that need enhanced R&D in India. These start-ups look to transfer technology and know-how to the country while manufacturing and hiring local manpower to scale in the Indian market. We are excited to travel to India to conduct face-to-face matchmaking sessions with potential clients that will help foster strategic partnerships between India and Europe.

Recognizing InnoCenter’s role in deepening EU-India cooperation in innovation, Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India, said: -India Trade Relations. The nation’s first Blue His Carpet Night will foster high-impact technology exchanges and support the transition to a green, digital, and resilient future. He added that India is her EU strategic partner. As we mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, this initiative will help strengthen our ties even further.

