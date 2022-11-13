Google is offering free open source silicon manufacturing from GlobalFoundries





Google has announced that it will use the GlobalFoundries process design kit to fund silicon manufacturing for the open source projects it participates in.

As part of Google’s efforts to make silicon design and chip manufacturing easily accessible to open source projects, open source projects are upgrading to SkyWater’s 90nm process after manufacturing early chips on SkyWater’s 130nm process. freed up resources and covered costs. process. In August, it was announced that Google and GlobalFoundries had created an open-source process design kit (PDK) targeting GloFo’s 180nm “180MCU” technology platform.

The initial announcement implied that Google would continue to offer a “free silicon enablement program” to cover the initial batch of chip manufacturing that had completed a successful open-source chip design. With the SkyWater program, Google paid for his six shuttle runs and realized 350 unique silicon designs, of which about 240 were successfully manufactured.

Google

Google has officially announced funding for open source silicon manufacturing with its GlobalFoundries 180nm PDK. There will be a series of free shuttle runs with the GF180MCU over the next few months. As with previous runs, silicon designs must be fully open source, reproducible from source designs, submitted within specified timelines, and must pass pre-manufacturing checks. . 180nm is not interesting for cutting-edge PC components, but 180nm still has many real-world applications and is used in various fields such as IoT, automotive, and other basic electronics.

180nm fabrication of CPUs was used in the era of some Intel Celeron CPUs for Socket 478 (pictured), as well as AMD Athlon Thunderbird and Duron processors. GlobalFoundries’ 180nm fabrication is still useful for other ASICs, especially startup open source projects funded by Google.

The first test shuttle is now running until December 5th for submissions. For those interested in learning more, see his Google blog post on the open-source blog, whose sponsorship of this shuttle was announced on his October 31st, but will only appear in the RSS feed this weekend. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phoronix.com/news/Google-GloFo-Sponsored-Si The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos