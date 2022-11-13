How to Download and Install Google One VPN on Windows and Mac





Following its expansion to iOS earlier this year, Google One VPN is now available for Mac and Windows PCs. Google first launched a VPN service on Android in late 2020 as part of the Google One subscription plan, which provides additional cloud storage for Google Drive, along with extended support and other benefits. With expansion to iOS, Windows and Mac, the service is now available on all major mobile and desktop platforms.

Google One is one of the world’s most popular cloud storage services, along with iCloud, OneDrive, Dropbox, IDrive, Box and more. But unlike other options, Google One offers more than just cloud storage. It comes with Photos, Docs, Sheets and Slides collectively known as Google Workspace, allowing users to create, edit, save, view and sync files across platforms. Subscriptions start at $1.99/month or $19.99/year with a Basic plan that provides 100 GB of additional cloud storage. The Standard plan costs $2.99/month or $19.99/year and offers an additional 200 GB of storage. Premium plans, on the other hand, start at $9.99 per month or 99.99 TB of storage per year.

To use Google One VPN on your Mac or Windows computer, log into your Google One account in your browser and tap[特典]Click a tab.[複数のデバイス用の VPN]and select[ダウンロード]Click the button to view download options. Finally, select the VPNbyGoogleOneSetup.exe file on Windows or VPNbyGoogleOne.dmg on Mac to download and install the app. The app is still rolling out, so it may take a few days before it’s available to all eligible users.

Only available on select plans

Google One VPN is only available to users with a premium plan of 2 TB or more. Currently available in 22 countries including US, UK, Australia, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea and Spain. increase. , Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan. Like other Google One services, VPN can be shared with up to 5 users, including friends and family.

Unlike most VPN services that allow users to choose servers in multiple countries to bypass geo-restrictions imposed by various apps, websites and online services, Google One allows users to connect Please note that it only assigns IP addresses for the country in which it is located. So while Google One VPN isn’t as useful as standalone VPN services like Nord, Express, and CyberGhost, it does provide the necessary security and encryption to protect users’ browsing sessions from tracking and potential eavesdropping. increase.

