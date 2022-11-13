Chick-fil-A finally gave employees something to offer customers (no, not chicken)





Employees are people too.

you’re rolling in the drive-thru.

technically incorrect

You are thinking about what you want. I’m also thinking about how long it takes to get the first piping hot french fries down the beggar’s throat.

You know life is short, so your gullet can’t wait and your hunger lurks like impending doom.

Fast food companies have been thinking hard about your plight for a long time. They have tailored themselves for your immediate satisfaction.

It’s strange, then, that many fast food companies don’t seem to consider their employees as rigorously.

The fastest thing about fast food jobs is employee turnover. Still, companies like McDonald’s argue that despite their forays into the world of robotics, they need to be great employers.

This just made me wonder about a relatively recent event in Chick-fil-A, Florida. Owner and operator Justin Lindsey decided to think about his employees and the lives they want to lead.

So instead of asking for relatively short shifts, or regular shifts, he suggested a three-day work week with shifts lasting from 5am to 6pm.

My first instinct was, who could afford to work 13 straight hours at Chick-fil-A? Yes, the company is known for its unique attention to hospitality, but 13 hours is a long time. Indeed, his thirteen hours at Chick-fil-A are a very long time.

Lindsey explains his thoughts in a very interesting way. According to Business Insider, he said something very moving. .”

It’s strange that some companies don’t consider giving their employees gifts that really help, rather than the employee of the month.

Lindsey explains how to give employees time:

Normally, employees don’t know when they’re off each week, but this wasn’t entirely ideal.

So he split his employees into two pods. One for his first three days, another for his next three days. (Chick-fil-A, thankfully, it’s not open on Sundays.)

Lindsey realized that it wasn’t very good for his business for his employees to have random shifts.

The other pods are now a complete fait accompli, as employees now leave detailed reports of everything that happened in the three days. And now the employee has spent his three days long and is no longer on call. Jeez. Four full days.

Indeed, business has not been easy.

Lindsey says:

He also says the ability to see who has real talent and the ability to promote employees has accelerated.

Naturally, this doesn’t work for everyone. But when Elon Musk found out that he was ordering his Twitter employees to work every hour he spent (and even canceling rest days), Chick-fil-A’s owner and operator stopped, thought, and tried to find a better job. everyone’s way.

Of course, that sounds idealistic, but relatively speaking, I’m sure there are still problems with this chick-fil-a.

Still, too many bosses believed that the purpose of giving employees benefits was to keep them tied to the company longer.

Yes, there’s a gym, free lunches, and really relaxing beanbags.

But how many of us have thought about what our employees can do to improve their lives away from work?

