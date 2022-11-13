



Today (November 12th) the theme of agriculture is on the agenda of the COP27 presidency. Despite the fact that the food system causes about a third of global emissions and is highly vulnerable to climate-related risks, previous UN climate conferences have had a dedicated space on their agendas. It never happened.

The inclusion of this dedicated theme is welcome news for SMI’s Agribusiness Task Force. Formed earlier this year, the initiative includes 12 large companies across the food and beverage value chain, many of which are direct competitors. The aim is to accelerate the adoption of regenerative agricultural practices to the extent that they become dominant.

As part of preparations for COP27, SMI’s Agribusiness Task Force recently released an action plan to expand regenerative agriculture. Currently, only 15% of the world’s arable land has been identified as being managed in a regenerative manner, and that percentage will increase if the United Nations top-level international climate and nature commitments are realized. It needs to increase to at least 40% by 2030. deliver. Year-on-year growth in this percentage is currently stagnating at around 0.6%, and the document emphasizes that accelerating implementation is now or never.

Mars is a member of the task force, chaired by outgoing CEO Grant Reed. Barry Parkin, Chief of Mars, his Procurement and Sustainability Officer, told his edie: The majority of farmers do not adopt.

In Perkins’ opinion, the main barrier to adoption is fundamentally related to Reg-Ag’s profitability. He recognizes that regenerative farms generally yield equal or better yields, but farmers face a transition period of several years and do not. does not support farmers through this period, nor does it guarantee improved payments thereafter.

Parkin told edie that policymakers and the private sector need to work together to improve the economics of reg-ag. In some cases, the state actively de-incentivizes regenerative approaches, he argues, and this is not something companies can pay a premium for regenerative approaches to overcome on their own.

He adds: I think the next step would be to really assess how well individual country incentives work, or how much they don’t work for regenerative agriculture.

Here in the UK, home of edie, there was anger and turmoil in late September. As reports have surfaced, policymakers are about to scrap plans for a new agricultural subsidy scheme that would reward farmers for improving nature. The report was run under Liz Truss, now helmed by Rishi Snack, with Therese Coffey in the top agricultural position, so the government simply missed the original deadline for making the proposal public. However, it has neither been confirmed nor denied that this will proceed.

Critics of the proposal include environmental groups, who argue that a subsidy scheme that does not promote the improvement of nature will derail the UK from fulfilling its pledge to leave the environment in better shape for future generations. is doing. A month preparing to change practices in line with the new scheme. The point of redesigning post-Brexit subsidy schemes, which both of these factions have pointed out, is that compared to the EU’s much criticized Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), nature, farmers It was to realize the opportunity to increase the benefits to the livelihoods of the people and the economy.

farmer-centered approach

Also speaking exclusively to edie about the task force report is PepsiCo Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Jim Andrews.

He explains: Reg-ag is a team sport. Because farmers don’t just grow one thing, they grow crops in rotation.

We think of this as a landscape approach, and how do we work with all the other organizations that farmers care about and work with to ensure we can address a whole set of needs?

It is truly a farmer-centric approach as opposed to a company-centric approach. That’s how we drive change, and make no mistake, what we’re talking about is systemic change.

Merce Parkin likewise notes that supplier farms are adopting cover cropping, so they will likely need to work with additional buyers if they want to monetize their additional produce. . Cover cropping involves planting one or more different crops alongside the main crop for purposes such as improving soil health, suffocating weeds, controlling pests, or providing shade. In the past, these crops were grown for soil rather than for dishes, but over time, farms may begin to sell them.

For Perkin and Andrew of PepsiCos, a farmer-centric approach goes beyond big food companies working with each other or other organizations that farmers talk to. It also includes providing farmers with long-term certainty to survive the transition period and beyond.

Parkin never chops words. In reality, most agricultural inputs are purchased as commodities. The entire industry is based on prices and short term contracts. I keep saying we need to end the commodity era. We need to build relationships with farmers now, directly or indirectly. They need to have the confidence to invest over the years, knowing that we will be with them. Supply chain practices must change.

Andrew agrees that these are not business relationships.

One of the benefits of moving beyond a commodity approach is increased supply chain transparency. This is critical if large companies are to meet their top-line sustainability goals and collect the improved data needed to prove the benefits of the reg-ag approach.

But Andrew says farmers will most likely not be moved by the data. In his opinion, finance is the main barrier to reg-ag adoption, but there are also social and cultural factors. I’m talking about how I heard you called it dirty.

To that end, PepsiCo has over 350 demonstration farms around the world, where other experts can participate and see first-hand how innovative technologies and unusual practices work. . Andrew calls the owners and operators of these places influencer farmers and positive role models.

Advantages of carbon

With Mars and PepsiCo joining the task force to transform the food system, it’s no coincidence that both have their own company-wide transformation plans in the name of sustainability.

Mars launched its flagship Sustainable Generations strategy in 2017, initially committing at least $1 billion to work to set and achieve goals aligned with the latest science in climate, nature and nutrition Did. Emissions then peaked in 2018, decoupling growth from emissions, and last year we made plans to achieve a net zero carbon value chain by 2050.

PepsiCo moved a little slower. In 2019, we appointed our first Chief Sustainability Officer, Simon Lowden, who succeeded Andrews. This board-level sustainability prioritization paved the way for the launch of PepsiCo Positive in September 2021. Ambitions for a net positive impact on nature and people.

Key environmental goals under PepsiCo Positive include adopting regeneration practices across the company’s agricultural footprint and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040 without the use of offsets. included. Instead, integration within the supply chain is prioritized.

With this in mind, we ask Perkin and Andrew whether the carbon sequestration benefits created by scaling reg-ag will be used in corporate emissions calculations towards long-term goals. Neither can give a definite answer at this stage.

Both speak to ongoing debates and evolving science and standards through frameworks such as the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). Andrew added that he hoped there would not be a multitude of competing standards and different accounting methods across different regions under different NGOs.

SBTi has launched its first guidance in the form of Forests, Land and Agriculture (FLAG) Guidance for companies looking to set emissions targets that account for land-based emission reductions and removals within six weeks. This guidance should be used by all companies within the food and beverage value chain and by companies producing tobacco or forest and paper products.

SBTi is also working to finalize science-based nature targets. Interim guidance will be issued in 2020, and we are told to wait for an update in 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edie.net/from-competition-to-collaboration-why-regenerative-agriculture-is-a-team-sport-for-major-food-firms/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

