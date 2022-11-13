Google Pixel 7 Pro: 4 Reasons to Buy and 3 Reasons to Skip





By Aman Rashid: With the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google’s flagship product returns to India after a four-year hiatus. I’d also like to add – with this launch, without a doubt, the Pixel 7 Pro is one of the smoothest phones out there, and I can easily say it’s the smoothest Android phone I’ve ever used.

But not only the Pixel 7 Pro’s smooth performance, but also the AI ​​and ML capabilities of the phone, thanks to the new Tensor G2 chip, take the user experience to a whole different level. Plus, it has a sleek design, lots of cool features, and a fair price, among other benefits. However, it’s not all nice and dandy, and the Pixel 7 Pro also has a few quirks, so it’s not a perfect smartphone.

All that said, should you buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro? Well, read this article to find out more about the Pixel 7 Pro’s pros and cons. I will explain three reasons why there is. We hope this way you can make the right decision that suits you best.

4 Reasons to Buy 1. Stellar Camera, Great Features

Google Pixel phones have always been known for their cameras, and the Pixel 7 Pro is no exception. This year, the phone will offer a triple-camera setup on the back consisting of a 50MP f/1.9 main camera, a 114MP ultra-wide-angle lens wider than the Pixel 6 Pro’s, offering his FoV of 12 degrees. is combined with A 120mm 48MP OIS-enabled telephoto lens now enables 5x optical zoom. For Selfie, it has a 10.8MP snapper up front with a center-aligned hole punch.

Specs aside, the Google Pixel 7 Pro clicks some of the most vivid photos, with excellent contrast and dynamic range in photos. And honestly, this was expected. But what’s even better are the additional camera features, such as astrophotography, cinematic blur, etc., which only improve the overall user experience. One of the best features. Moreover, both the front and rear cameras allow him to record 4K/60fps video.

In summary, the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera was great, but the Pixel 7 Pro’s camera just lifts it up a notch, and it’s the most complete camera user experience you’ll ever get on a Pixel phone. can be said.

2.Tensor G2 Chip

Many Pixel 6 Pro users who praised the Pixel 6 Pro also had a common complaint that the phone was overheating. So, despite being a fast and nimble phone, the Pixel 6 Pro still tended to heat up while performing common tasks like making calls, browsing the web, and using social media. The phone performed atrociously when people used it for heavy-duty tasks.

The Pixel 7 Pro features Tensor G2, Google’s custom silicon. On paper, the processor could best match last year’s Snapdragon 888 equivalent, but don’t rule this chip out just yet. This is because it combines excellent features to provide a pleasant user experience. Of course, Tensor G2 overheating is a thing of the past. Because pushing the phone to its limits, opening multiple apps, multitasking, doing all sorts of things, the Google Pixel 7 Pro doesn’t sweat.

Currently, the Pixel 7 Pro’s overheating problem isn’t completely resolved, but it’s not nearly as bad as the Pixel 6 Pro. Next for now.

3. Bright and beautiful display

On paper, both the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro feature curved 6.7-inch QHD+ display panels with a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. So at first glance it may seem that nothing has changed in the new version. However, the Pixel 7 Pro display fixes two of the Pixel 6 Pro display’s biggest quirks.

The first is brightness. The Pixel 7 Pro features a 25% brighter screen than the Pixel 6 Pro, and for those interested in the numbers, the phone features a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. You can see it, but when you look at it side by side with the Pixel 6 Pro panel, its brightness stands out. That’s when you really appreciate the brightness and absolute level of quality of the Pixel 7 Pros panel.

The second reason is the new in-display fingerprint sensor. So the Pixel 7 Pro replaces the Pixel 6 Pro’s cumbersome and buggy fingerprint scanner and replaces it with a new optical in-display fingerprint sensor. It’s faster and more accurate in long shots. Of course, it’s no match for Samsung’s ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, but it’s still among the fastest.

4. Sweet pricing

The final reason Id recommend getting the Google Pixel 7 Pro is its price. Because it’s simple – ultra-luxury flagship phones have reached a very high price of over Rs 100,000 and entry-level flagships like Galaxy S22 and iPhone 14 are priced at around Rs 80,000 – Rs 90,000. In the era, Pixel 7 Pro is affordable with a price of Rs 84,999.

Mathematics is easy. For a Galaxy S22 Ultra with similar specs, you’ll have to pay around 1,10,000 rupees in India just to remind you that this is a phone that’s almost 9 months old. No, but it makes a lot of sense that the Pixel 7 Pro offers similar hardware for almost Rs 25,000. In my opinion, nothing.

3 Reasons to Skip 1. Bad Thermals While Using and Charging the Camera

Okay, I know you praised the Tensor G2 chip for its thermal management, but for the most part it’s much better than the Tensor chip found in the Google Pixel 6 Pro. I still need to figure out a few things.

As we said, the Pixel 7 Pro does a good job of managing temperature when performing common tasks, and this is true even during long gaming sessions. However, the phone starts to heat up whenever I am working with the camera. All of this happens as soon as I turn on the camera. I also noticed that the session automatically stops recording video. For example, when he tried to shoot two videos on his Pixel 7 Pro, both times he was over 10 minutes, and the phone couldn’t handle it. In both cases the recording automatically stopped and a message popped up saying the device was too hot. Use the camera after the device cools down.

The funny part about this whole issue is that the Pixel 7 Pro is currently my favorite camera phone and I personally clicked a ton of photos. But as much as I love photography, I also don’t deny the fact that the phone heats up while using the camera.

And yes, to put it there, the Pixel 7 Pro gets pretty hot while charging. I’ve never had a Pixel 7 Pro that didn’t get hot while charging.

2. Android OS only supported for 3 years

The Google Pixel 7 Pro will receive security updates for the next five years. This is great. But when it comes to new releases of Android, Google only offers his three years of software support. This means that it will be the last Android OS update the Pixel 7 Pro will receive, Android 16 or whatever it was called at the time.

To be honest, three years of Android OS support sounded fine two years ago, but it still doesn’t make sense for a Pixel flagship. Samsung, for example, offers a total of four years of Android OS software support for its flagship smartphones, and Android maker Google should at least match Samsung in this regard.

3. A price drop may be imminent

Google phones and price cuts are no strangers. Before I go any further, I should point out that this third reason is not the exact reason to skip the Pixel 7 Pro. Instead, what I want to tell you at this point is, please be patient. Buy a Pixel 7 Pro.

If you look at the history, Google Pixel smartphones up to the 3rd generation launched smartphones at a decent price while they were in India. The good thing is that many people actually believed in the product and bought the phone in person, for that matter, I even remember him getting the Pixel 2 XL on launch day. However, in India, Google tends to significantly reduce the price of mobile phones within just two months.

We don’t currently know when the Pixel 7 Pro will get a price cut, but if history shows, the recently released Pixel 6a hit the big time with a price tag of around Rs 44,000. In just one month, the Pixel 6a sold for around Rs 28,000 during the holiday season. Even now, although the phone is only 2.5 months old, it is already on sale for around Rs 35,000, about Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 cheaper than its normal price.

Even in my case, I got a 128 GB Pixel 2 XL for around Rs 82,000 on launch day 2017. It didn’t feel good.

So, if you’re planning to buy a Pixel 7 Pro but have been waiting until now, we’d recommend putting your purchase on hold a little longer if possible. Because in a month or two, you’re likely to see a decent price drop. In that case, you can always thank me later.

— end —

