Here’s how the Google Pixel 7a differs from its predecessor





Google has yet to officially confirm the launch of the Pixel 7a, but rumors are buzzing with the phone’s expected features. The Pixel 7a, which is likely to be announced in early 2023, is reportedly in development under the codename lynx. According to trusted informant Kuba Wojciechowski, the smartphone could include a number of upgrades compared to his Pixel 6a predecessor.

Leakster says the handset will be equipped with an all-new rear camera.The current Pixel 6a has a 12.2MP Sony IMX636 sensor. According to him, Google is also making changes to the camera sensor of the upcoming Pixel 7a. The handset is expected to feature a 64 MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor and his IMX712 wide-angle lens.

Additionally, the Google Pixel 7a is said to support wireless charging. The existing Pixel 6a only offers wired charging. However, according to Wojciechowski, future handsets may include wireless charging. However, it charges slower as it only offers up to 5 watts of charge.

Another change rumored to come to the Pixel 7a is that it could feature a 1080-pixel display with a 90Hz refresh rate. His existing Pixel 6a comes with his 90Hz display from Samsung, but Google limits the refresh rate to his 60Hz. However, the Pixel 7a may offer a 90Hz refresh rate screen.

In related news, Google has revealed its Black Friday sale day offers on Pixel devices. This includes Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Buds, Nest cams, doorbells and other products. For example, the Google Pixel 7 Pro can be purchased with up to $150 off. The phone’s retail price will increase from $899 at launch to $749. Similarly, his affordable Pixel 6a is available for $150 off during the Black Friday sale. Available from Google’s online store for $299. The Google Pixel Buds A series will retail for $64. Chromecast with Google TV (4K or HD) is available for a discounted price of $19.99. The original price is $29.99.

