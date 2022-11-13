Google Pixel 7a leak promises display, battery and camera upgrades





We’re starting to get a better idea of ​​what the Google Pixel 7a will bring at some point in 2023, and the latest leaks about the handset cover screens, battery charging capabilities, and cameras.

According to research by developer Kuba Wojciechowski (opens in new tab), the Pixel 7a will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display, up from the previous 60Hz. Google pixel 6a.

The screen resolution is clearly still at 1080p, but the increased refresh rate to match the stock Google Pixel 7 is welcome and means a smoother interface experience (as you may know, the Pixel 7 Pro goes up to 120Hz). .

camera and charging

As for the rear camera, a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor and a 13MP Sony IMX712 ultrawide sensor should represent a significant leap from the Pixel 6a’s 12MP + 12MP dual-lens camera.

Finally, rumors are circulating that the phone will come with wireless charging (though wireless charging is slow). No word yet on potential battery capacity, which was 4,4110mAh on the Pixel 6a released last year.

Google announced the Pixel 6a in May 2022 as part of the Google IO event. It seems likely that Google will do something similar for his 2023, but we still don’t know the exact date when his next IO conference will take place.

Analysis: Promising Midranger

From what we’ve learned here, the signs are promising for the Google Pixel 7a. The upgrades are all in key areas and should make a real difference to the experience of owning and using a smartphone.

The global pandemic we’ve all lived through has shaken the mid-range Pixel series a bit. It was nothing.

The Google Pixel 6a was more widely available, but we felt its short battery life and slow charging speed limited its appeal. I know it takes a lot to become like that.

With the Google Pixel 7a, that could come true. The key to this phone series is keeping the price down while offering only a taste of premium level specs and features. So it will be interesting to see how much the Pixel 7a will sell for. when it finally shows up.

