Google Condemns Bipartisan Bill for Good-faith Negotiations on Network Use in South Korea

Yoon Young-chan of the Democratic Party of Korea, a member of the South Korean National Assembly and chairman of the Science, Technology, Broadcasting and Communications Commission, and a dozen lawmakers from major political parties proposed amendments to the communications framework on Sept. 8. A series of hearings are pending, centering on a bill that would not mandate fees but would require negotiations on network usage and information transparency. Legislators want fair, reasonable, transparent, and predictable terms for network traffic exchanges.

Specifically, the bill seeks to address concerns that foreign content providers are being favored, delaying or refusing to deliver content. We aim to establish a reliable source for using the South Korean network so that we can ensure the transparency of our contracts. The bill applies only to all broadband providers in South Korea and large content/application providers (generating 1 million users and/or his 1% of total network traffic). Both broadband and content providers are prohibited from engaging in unfair and discriminatory terms or restrictions in these agreements. unreasonable delay or refusal to conclude a contract; refusal to pay for fair use of the network; Lack or misrepresentation of service fees, terms, conditions in contract negotiations. Violators will be subject to penalties and corrective actions, and broadband providers will be fined up to $10,000 for failing to provide authorities with requested materials or providing false materials.

Despite rapid growth in global content provider traffic, only a few content providers with strong market power are free riding on the network, said Ahn Jung-sang, a senior adviser to the Democratic Party. says Mr. We are trying to clarify the legal basis for creating a win-win environment in which telecommunications carriers and content providers share appropriate costs.

Interacting with Google

Google Korea reported that its 2021 sales reached KRW 292.3 billion, nearly a third of the previous year’s, with an operating profit of 88%. Google, the single largest traffic source in South Korea, opposes the bill. In response, it launched a series of Google ads and ordered Korean YouTubers to join. Gautam Anand, YouTube’s Asia-Pacific vice president, warned that the bill would hurt the companies that provide content and the creators who make a living with them. About 265,000 YouTubers have signed the petition.

Google’s lobbying was called into question at a public hearing, where OpenNet, a leading internet advocacy nonprofit in South Korea founded with Google as sole sponsor, received about $10 million to endorse favorable policies. It became clear. Lawmakers questioned the relationship over what appeared to be lobbying outside the organization’s jurisdiction and official financial disclosures from the organization that pointed to much lower amounts than Google’s actual donations.

Netflix in the mix

Concerns about content stagnation and abuse stem from reports that Netflix is ​​secretly degrading its content, and that Netflix is ​​under no obligation to negotiate or pay for the use of another network when transmitting data. It may have been caused by the ongoing Netflix-led lawsuit that it declared. The court dismissed this claim, and Netflix has appealed. This comes after traffic from Netflix increased 26-fold almost overnight, necessitating his $40 million investment in equipment to manage the traffic, and Netflix and local broadband with his provider. It follows an unsuccessful attempt at regulatory mediation between

In fact, certain applications, such as streaming video entertainment, can pose unique network challenges. These applications occupy excessive network bandwidth. For example, Netflix is ​​tuned to request high definition resolutions. Its adaptive bitrate streaming usually adjusts video quality to improve resolution. This means that a user’s Netflix stream can grow to fill available bandwidth, and there is little the end user or broadband his provider can do to limit this. While this technology improves the viewing experience for Netflix users, it may reduce network capacity for work, school, or other users who need network for health and safety reasons.

Separately, Dr. Dae Keun Cho, a leading Internet policy analyst and attorney in South Korea, has published a book called Nothing Is Free: An In-depth report to understand network usage conflicts with Google and Netflix.

New Book on South Korea’s Internet Policy: “Nothing Is Free: An Indepth report to understand … [+] There is a network usage dispute between Google and Netflix. “

Dae Keun Cho Creates Transparency with Traffic Reports

As part of the 2020 Network Stabilization Act, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MIST) is required to publish an annual report on the largest platforms and their relative traffic share. The latest report was published in February 2021, please note:

South Korea Internet Traffic, Oct-Dec 2021

Korea Ministry of Science and Technology

The law stipulates that the quality of content delivery is a shared responsibility between content and broadband providers. This requires the largest party to ensure service stability, especially through the proper provision of servers and other network equipment.

Some observers have stated that the South Korean system leads to less efficient traffic flow, higher prices, and lower quality, but there appears to be no empirical or systematic evidence to support this. According to the OECD and the International Telecommunications Union, South Korea is still the country with the highest rate of home fiber (FTTH) and her 5G next generation deployment and adoption. South Korean content companies have been paying royalties for several years, but this has not slowed the growth of South Korean content, which is now seen as a global power.

While the MIST report does not provide total traffic levels in terabytes (TB), another data set for South Korea’s mobile broadband networks shows that traffic has increased since the 2020 law was passed. suggests. Mobile broadband traffic in December 2021 was 842,722 TB, up 18% from 711,937 TB in the previous year. Monthly mobile network traffic in August 2022 was 976,414 TB, a 24% increase compared to December 2020. In particular, the types of applications can vary by network and platform, but given that FTTH and 5G are almost ubiquitous in South Korea, users are likely to consume all services on both. . .

Twitch: Where there’s a bill, there’s a way

During the hearing, video game streaming app Twitch said it would reduce South Korea’s data usage and preserve image quality by moving from the default 1080p to 720p on channels where transcoding is offered. Announced technical partnerships and coordination. While some criticize this development, others see it as a smart, community-conscious, climate-enhancing innovation. Twitch’s engineers proved so creative and resourceful that they were able to configure their high-definition service to work with fewer pixels and less data.

Indeed, policy makers are becoming increasingly concerned about the energy requirements of broadband networks and welcome aggressive efforts to reduce energy consumption. In any case, Twitch acted like a responsible Korean community member, while other countries demanded greater network capacity as a de facto response, and whether they use Twitch or not, Fees are paid to all end users.

South Korean parliamentarians say broadband cost recovery is also essential as broadband is essential for society. To their credit, they seek market solutions where the parties determine the terms of the exchange. Fortunately, the parties have incentives to cooperate, and both sides hope to benefit consumers. Fair and efficient multiple exchange prices are guaranteed when market forces permit. Korea is on the right track to ensure that all parties can negotiate in good faith and maintain global leadership in broadband.

