Every campus should become an incubator for startups and foster innovation: Union Minister Piyush Goyal





Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

New Delhi:

All research institute campuses under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Textiles should become incubators for start-ups and seek ways to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday. said to He has interacted with the Director and Senior Faculty of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), National Institute of Design (NID), National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and Footwear Design. , suggested this. and Development Institute (FDDI) here.

The minister also said these institutions should significantly increase their student intake. In a statement, the Department of Commerce said, “The minister called for better placement of campuses by better marketing themselves to the world. He said education should be tailored to meet the needs of tomorrow. “We asked the institutions to reflect on whether they have a common campus,” he said. proposed to consider.

With portfolios in commerce, consumer affairs and textiles, Mr. Goyal also called for modernization of the campus, facilities, laboratories and technology to make them world-class. “The minister also urged campuses to find potential GI (Geographical Indication) products and nurture and develop them wherever possible. India could have up to 2000 GI products,” it said. Stated.

During the exchange, both institutes made presentations on salient aspects of their structure and function, and shared suggestions and requirements for further growth and expansion. She Rachna Shah, Minister of Textiles, suggested forming a core group of agency heads and senior ministry officials for a more intensive and sustained exchange and cooperation of ideas.

(Except for the headline, this story is unedited by Careers360 staff and published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/education/every-campus-must-become-incubators-for-startups-promote-innovation-union-minister-piyush-goyal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos