M-Corps Program to Bring Climate Technology to New York State – Saratojian





New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced more than $3.7 million to bring innovative climate technology or climate technology manufacturing and products to New York State.

The M-Corps program connects startups scaling commodities that reduce greenhouse gas emissions or reduce energy consumption with local supply chain partners, manufacturers and suppliers, and with underserved communities. Prioritize connections. The announcement supports the state’s State-led Climate Leadership and Community Conservation Act goal of reducing carbon emissions by 85% from he 1990 levels by 2050.

“As a climate leader, New York is actively working with companies that can provide new technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet ambitious climate goals,” Hochul said. says so. upon. “

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), in partnership with NYSERDA, competitively selects program managers to guide startups through key decisions related to the manufacturing development process. Managers facilitate supply chain relationships and partnerships, provide operational and programming support to climate technology start-ups, and connect them with local resources. Program administrators will receive up to $3.7 million in funding to successfully bring new products to market.

Doreen M. Harris, president and CEO of the New York State Department of Energy Research and Development, said: Helping companies overcome market barriers to manufacturing can pave the way for success and increase the number of sustainable products available to consumers, thereby reducing harmful emissions. . “

“Governor Ho-Chol’s commitment to protecting and enhancing our environment has been unwavering. play an important role in creating the

“NYSERDA’s M-Corps program will help New York State meet its ambitious climate goals through innovation and equity. By prioritizing the community, these efforts benefit the environment and build a green economy,” added Hope Knight, president, CEO and commissioner of Empire State Development.

NYSERDA will accept applications from eligible organizations through January 4, 2023. Applicants must demonstrate expertise in climate technology hardware and start-up commercialization, have local knowledge of New York State, and relationships with New York manufacturers and suppliers.

For more information, register for the webinar on November 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM.

“As Co-Chair of the Climate Action Council, I am proud to continue working with Governor Hochul on a groundbreaking initiative that will draw businesses into America’s leading green economy. and help bring high-paying green careers to New Yorkers while protecting our planet,” said Roberta Reardon, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Labor.

This program replaces the previous NYSERDA supported version of the M-Corps program.

Since 2017, the NYSERDA Technology to Market Program has invested $107 million and supported nearly 500 clients. The result is over 2,200 jobs, $1.6 billion in private and public investment, $600 million in start-up revenue, and 300 commercialized products. Additionally, the M-Corps technology program has worked closely with over 50 cohort companies. These companies have seen him raise over $400 million in capital and generate over $30 million in revenue in his four years.

Funding for this initiative will come through the state’s 10-year, $5.3 billion clean energy fund. Details regarding this funding are available on the NYSERDA website.

