11th Annual CNM Conference on CNM Teaching and Learning





Interested in collaborating with peers around New Mexico and Four Corners? Would you like to attend a conference hosted and presented by your peers? If so, join the CNM faculty and staff for a day of professional development in an atmosphere of camaraderie, sharing and educational excellence. Recommended.

date and format

The conference will be held in person at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Albuquerque on Friday, January 6, 2023.

schedule 8am 9am

Check-in and continental breakfast

Lobby and Sandia Ballroom

9 am 10 am

morning plenary session

Welcome and Introduction Keynote: Marisel Herrera, Effective Coaching Tools to Inspire Confianza Student Success

Sandia Ballroom

10 am 10:15 am

Break 10:15am 11:15am Simultaneous Session A Various Rooms 11:15am 11:30am Break 11:30am 12:30pm Simultaneous Session B Various Rooms 12:30pm 1:30 Admission Prize Sandia Ballroom 1:30pm 1:45pm Break 1:45pm 2:45pm Concurrent Sessions C Various Meeting Rooms 2:45pm 3:00pm Break 3:00pm 4:00pm Concurrent Sessions D Various conference room

The purpose of this conference is to provide faculty members of two-year institutions of higher education with quality and relevant professional development in teaching and learning. Conference sessions promote the best classroom practices that yield optimal results for students. This conference will enable the local community of biennial higher education teachers to create networking and partnership opportunities between the schools they represent, building faculty cohesion in their professional settings.

Conference Program This year’s theme focus is on giving students the confidence to dream big. This theme reflects the important role that teacher-student relationships play in how students feel connected to their subjects and institutions, in their motivation and success, and in the sense of satisfaction and reward teachers enjoy in their teaching practice. I’m here.

The day of the meeting will include:

Maricel is a Nationally Recognized Speaker, Higher Education Leader, Certified Personal & Executive Coach, First Generation Student, Academic and Practitioner of Evidence-Based Education Practices Keynote by Herrera Continental breakfast and light refreshments throughout the day Two lunch options, including evidence-based teaching practices and teaching and learning, including elective student engagement, online learning, diversity and equity, technology use, and student accommodation Multiple concurrent sessions addressing a variety of topics Presenters come from CNM and several other New Mexico agencies Resource tables highlighting exciting classroom and program initiatives Featured Speaker Marisel Herrera

What if every college student felt seen, valued, and supported at your institution? Beyond critical resources, what students really need is What if the intentional relationship between

These are some of the big questions Maricel Herrera has tackled and answered during her career as a Higher Education Leader, Certified Personal & Executive Coach, Speaker, First Generation Student, Academic, Practitioner, and Mother of a College Student. is.

With more than 25 years of experience, Marisel Herrera is an influential thought leader, empowering diverse audiences with an arsenal of tangible tools and insights for success. Her first-generation journey from New York City housing projects to academia inspires her passionate belief in the life-changing power of education and relationships.

Her work as the founding director of an award-winning coaching center has confirmed that meaningful student engagement relationships still make a difference.Marisel has a graduate degree in education, advanced leadership and coaching certifications, , is the author of two books and is nationally recognized for outstanding student advocacy. She is the CEO of her Mariselspeaks LLC, which provides consulting, coaching, and speaking services nationally, and regularly shares her expertise on podcasts. Dedicated to amplifying the experiences of first generation diverse students and professionals, Maricel is a catalyst that inspires others to live and burn higher.

conference fee

The registration fee for the full-day event is $149 and includes meeting materials, catered breakfast, lunch and refreshments. The registration fee does not include accommodation and transportation costs.

The special conference rate to reserve a room at Embassy Suites is $129 plus taxes and fees per night and can be accessed at the following link: Embassy Suites 2023 CNM Conference. Rooms must be reserved by December 15, 2022 to take advantage of discounted meeting room rates.Conference registration

Registration for the conference opens on November 21, 2022 and closes on December 16, 2022. Registration information is available on this site and by email.

question?

If you have any questions about the CNM Conference on Teaching and Learning, feel free to email us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnm.edu/depts/academic-affairs/innovation-and-instructional-support/ctl/conference-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos