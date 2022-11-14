Doodle4Google 2022 Contest, Find Out How Google Celebrates Children’s Creations





Today, November 14th, the Google Doodle is a vibrant and whimsical illustration celebrating the winners of Doodle4Google competitions around the world. This year’s winner of her Doodle for Google contest is Sophie Araque-Liu.

The Google Doodle on the Google homepage shows an illustration of a human holding hands with a robot against a background of photos of the environment and the earth. Meanwhile, Sophie’s winning illustration is titled “I’m not alone” and has a great impact.

With the Covid pandemic and Russia in mind, Sophie from Florida, USA has been very impactful in troubling times, showing an emotional illustration of two people hugging in a doodle “I’m not alone. I drew a Google Doodle titled No. Ukraine war.

Sophie says of her illustrations: Often I struggle to carry my own burdens and forget that there are so many people who care about me and want to help me just like my mother. Having someone help you not only relieves stress, but also allows you to do things you never could have done on your own. ”

Winner of the worldwide Doodle 4 Google competition for the 10-12 year old group, Sophie is awarding a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology award to her school.

What is the Doodle for Google Contest?

As explained by the tech giant itself, the Doodle for Google competition is open to students in classes 1-12 each year. Each year, students across the country are invited to create their own Google Doodle for the chance to be featured on Google. com, you can also win amazing scholarships and tech packages for your school.

The purpose of the Doodle4Google competition is to provide a platform for students to share their creative ideas with the world. In addition to giving you the opportunity to exhibit your work, you can also win exciting awards and scholarships.

Parents, teachers, non-profit organizations, and after-school programs may submit work on behalf of K12 students.All students participating in the competition must be from a U.S.-based school (including homeschooled) or from Puerto Rico, Guam, or the U.S. Virgin Islands.

