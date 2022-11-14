Last week’s most read RTIH retail tech articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





These are the RTIH retail tech articles that caught your eye last week, including Amazon, Instacart, REWE, Trigo, Asda, Coach, RELEX Solutions, and more.

2022 RTIH Innovation Awards: Shortlist Announced

Last week we announced the shortlist for the 2022 RTIH Innovation Awards. This includes brick and mortar, supply chain, omnichannel retail and payments.

A panel of judges will decide the winner.

This will be revealed at an exclusive event in central London on Tuesday, December 6th.

RTIH Editor Scott Thompson said: Innovation and technology play a key role in the success of the retail industry, so it’s great to be able to recognize outstanding examples through our awards.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2022 event. We received a record number of submissions and many great examples of the retail space’s continued resilience and dynamism during very challenging times.

We look forward to having our judging panel determine the winners and announcing them at an event in central London in December.

Unilever joins forces with Exarta to expand into the Metaverse

Unilever Pakistan has partnered with UK company Exarta to explore how Web3 technology can be used to transform marketing strategies and other areas of business.

Specifically, it leverages Exartas’ proprietary AI and machine learning engine. This starts with the upcoming TRSEmm Pakistan Metaverse campaign.

The biggest retail tech of the past few weeks at a glance

RTIH compiles outstanding retail technology deals, deployments and pilots over the past seven days.

Featuring ASICS, Coles Group, Muffato, Coach, NASCAR, Amazon, Tesco, Trigo, Ocado Solutions and Lotte Shopping.

Amazon is eyeing Instacarts’ grocery delivery business.here’s why

Save Mart Companies partnered with Amazon to launch a two-hour grocery delivery service in California’s Central Valley.

Initially, the service will be available at Save Mart stores in Lathrop and Ceres, California, with plans to expand to other locations in the region.

According to supply chain consultant and former Amazon executive Brittain Ladd, it’s one of those small stories that means a lot.

eBay UK – UK shoppers stop buying new products this Black Friday

According to eBay UK, on ​​Christmas morning, many Brits will wake up to their favorite refurbished items as shoppers turn to new products to save money this Black Friday.

The Dark Store: The Future of Retail in a Post-Pandemic World

Digitization has continuously disrupted traditional business models in various industries around the world.

The retail industry is not immune to this global change. In fact, Tesco opened his first customerless supermarket in 2009, processing more than 475,000 online orders weekly.

This unconventional way to shop for groceries opens the door to multiple opportunities for businesses to generate revenue while optimizing the shopping experience for their customers, and the dark store was born.

Asda chooses Veeam to manage protection of large-scale virtualization infrastructure

Asda chose Veeam Softwares Availability Suite to provide backup and recovery for its mission-critical systems.

After being sold by Walmart in early 2021, the supermarket chain has been charged with securing the massive virtualized infrastructure that underpins its business.

Thanks to Veeam, they were able to do this without spiking IT headcount.

Coach Selects Ocean Outdoor DeepScreen 3D Technology for Lil Nas X Campaign

Coach has launched a 3D technology-powered extension of its Courage to Be Real campaign at the world-famous Piccadilly Lights in London’s Piccadilly Circus.

Piccadilly Lights, Europe’s largest advertising display, will perform hourly 3D full-screen takeovers featuring Coach brand ambassador Lil Nas X from November 7 to 13, 24 hours a day .

This sees the rapper move through a door representing the struggles he has faced in life, ranging from fear, self-doubt, and judgment by others. end with .

REWE Selects Trigo Technology as it Opens Second Hybrid Autonomous Store

A new REWE store equipped with Trigo technology has opened in the Prenzlauer Berg district in central Berlin.

Following REWE’s first hybrid autonomous store in Cologne, the store in Berlin will almost double to around 400 square meters.

5 grocery retail trends to watch for 2023

As retailers head into 2023, the industry must face many challenges. For example, stores and warehouses must continue to be staffed in what many fear is a fundamental realignment of the labor market.

According to Mikko Krkkinen, CEO and co-founder of RELEX Solutions, the food industry is constantly evolving and the future of grocery retail is at the mercy of global trends such as inflation and labor shortages.

The future of the food and grocery sector is uncertain, says Karkkainen, as external forces are set to rock the ship.

Rising inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages have changed the dynamics of the entire industry. After attending Grocery Shop 2022, RELEX’s team identified the top he trends that grocery retailers should be aware of for his 2023.

