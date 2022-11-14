Sunny North Africa Pushes Cheap Energy





The floating solar panels installed on the Leklam reservoir near Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, are part of an effort to harness the country’s vast renewable energy potential.

Solar panels shining in the sun in the Tunisian lagoon. This is part of a long overdue effort to harness the vast renewable energy potential of the North African country.

Industry insiders complain of bureaucracy, but the sharp rise in fossil fuel prices after Russia invaded Ukraine in February created a strong incentive for such investments across the Maghreb region. .

“Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco each have abundant solar energy resources and sufficient wind energy resources,” said Michael Tancham, an expert in the field.

“Extreme price pressure on natural gas, especially in Europe, has changed the formula for investment in renewable energy.”

Omar Bey of France-based renewable energy development company Qair said his 200-kilowatt floating solar plant on a lake next to the Tunis industrial park could serve as a prototype for a larger project nationwide. I hope

“Given the situation with hydrocarbons, especially gas, Tunisia has no choice but to go with renewable energy,” he said, adding that innovations like floating solar power plants could help.

Being on a reservoir or lake cools the panels and increases their efficiency, “meaning we can use water instead of occupying land that could be used for agriculture, homes, etc.,” Bay said.

It also helps reduce evaporation. This is another advantage in areas of water scarcity.

Facing the sunny Mediterranean Sea, Tunisia is well-placed to produce clean energy both for domestic use and for export to energy-hungry Europe.

The Noor Solar Park is located about 10 kilometers northeast of the town of Ouarzazate in the Draa Valley in southern Morocco in the Tafilaret region.

In 2015, the country set ambitious targets for renewable energy.

But last year, according to the country’s Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company (STEG), green sources accounted for just 2.8% of the country’s energy mix, with the rest coming from natural gas.

Tuncham, a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute in Washington, said “political paralysis” has hampered the field.

Tunisia has suffered turmoil for more than a decade since the 2011 revolution. Ideological debates often take precedence over transforming economies that rely heavily on food and energy imports.

State fuel subsidy bills surged 370% in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2021, official figures show.

But despite the incentives to promote renewable energy, such efforts are hampered by legal and administrative obstacles, said Ali Kanzari, president of an association representing solar power companies. I came.

“[Imported solar panels]can sit in customs for over a month,” he said.

“We need more flexible laws. We need to speed everything up.”

Solar panels used to power water pumps for irrigation on a farm in the Cantaletto-Bizerte district, near the northernmost tip of Tunis.

Morocco lead

One of the major solar stations in the desert near Tataouine was finally connected to the grid in October, two years after its completion. Project manager Abdelmomen Ferchichi blamed the difficulty of obtaining permits and the distance of the station from the grid.

Mr Bey said development was also slowed by “misunderstandings” among some members within STEG and fear of attempts to covertly privatize the sector.

“Today it’s all over,” he said.

“Only Morocco has emerged as a regional leader,” he told AFP, despite renewable energy potential across the Maghreb.

According to the government, in 2009 Morocco decided to increase renewable energy to 52% of its energy mix by 2030 and currently produces about one-fifth of its electricity from clean sources.

“This vision is beginning to bear fruit, with 111 renewable energy projects completed or under development,” the Department of Energy said.

These include solar and wind facilities to generate more than 10 gigawatts of electricity and send it to the UK via 3,800 kilometers (2,360 miles) of submarine cables.

Tunisia dreams of something similar.

Wind turbines in El Arria region near Bizerte.

In October, the company applied for a European Union grant for an €800 million ($828 million) cable to Italy over 200 kilometers to bring it online by 2027.

For Kanzari, president of the association, the rink cannot come soon.

In Europe “they will have cold winters,” he said. “With cables in place and he had four or five gigawatt solar plants in the desert, he would have been making cash selling electricity.”

Tancham said the Maghreb countries could benefit from this kind of project, but that much of the energy would have to be used domestically, so it would “not be Europe’s green battery.”

Algeria’s ambitious target

Nearby Algeria, Africa’s largest natural gas producer, has set an ambitious target of 15,000 megawatts of solar power by 2035.

The first part of the 1,000-megawatt project is expected to be operational by the second half of next year, but at the moment the country produces just 3% of its electricity from the sun.

Intissar Fakir, head of the North Africa and Sahel program at the Middle East Institute, said the excess cash from Algeria’s gas exports is aimed at upgrading fossil fuel infrastructure, not renewable energy.

There are also “significant hurdles to foreign investment in this sector, particularly Algeria’s notorious bureaucracy,” she added.

