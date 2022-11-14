IBM announces clean energy as second cohort for Sustainability Accelerator





At the 27th UNFCCC Conference of Parties (COP27) in Egypt the week of November 7, 2022, IBM announced new members of its Sustainability Accelerator. Launched in February 2022, the program applies IBM technologies, such as hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence, and an ecosystem of experts. The goal is to enable nonprofits and government agencies to accelerate and expand their efforts to focus on those vulnerable to environmental threats such as climate change, extreme weather and pollution. The IBM Sustainability Accelerator is his two-year initiative focused on building all the skills necessary to enable governments and nonprofits to scale and accelerate their efforts. Each year, IBM selects new projects and organizations that use technology to help communities around the world address sustainability issues.

Before starting this project phase, IBM will complete a successful sustainable agriculture pilot to address agricultural vulnerabilities for both the livelihoods of farmers and the environmental sustainability of the wider community. focused on. IBM partnered with three organizations on three different projects using digital solutions designed to be used by non-technical people. For example, in India, Nature Conservancy India is building and deploying two of his digital solutions. One is a Tableau-based data management dashboard for monitoring crop residue combustion. This is a post-harvest practice in many parts of the world, including the United States, and is highly detrimental to soil health, air quality, and ultimately farm productivity. Volumes have increased significantly during the pandemic. This is probably related to the shortage of workers returning home. In 2020, the government also introduced stricter laws on crop management, but failed to provide the tools and support for proper disposal, leading many farmers to ignore the new requirements.The Nature Conservancy India has rolled out a range of intervention efforts, including subsidizing and making available mechanized farm equipment that reduces the need to burn crops. Farmers can access information on how to access these resources via a mobile app. After sustainable agriculture, the current cohort focuses on clean energy. Her five partners selected by IBM demonstrate a broad geographic reach and typology of partners from three new nonprofits, a United Nations agency and a local government. “This combination leverages IBM’s sustainability software portfolio and methodologies used with our Sustainable Agriculture Partners to help achieve and greater support for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 7).” It reflects the interest we have received from more than 100 applicants who believe in the global energy transition,” said Justina Nixon-Saintil, vice president of corporate social responsibility and ESG at IBM.

According to the International Energy Agency, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions to global supply chains, and the diversion of financial resources to keep food and fuel prices affordable will be affordable, reliable and sustainable. Influencing progress to ensure access to modern energy. SDG target 7.2 is defined as significantly increasing the share of renewable energy in the global energy mix. Renewable energy has seen unprecedented growth over the past decade, proving to be more resilient than the rest of the energy sector during the pandemic. However, despite progress, the share of renewable energy in total final energy consumption (TFEC) is still only 17%, much less than in the previous decade as TFEC has grown at the same rate as renewable energy. Not expensive. Unfortunately, the level of renewable energy deployment is still far from the level needed to reach SDG 7 and achieve a meaningful decarbonization of the energy sector, which is what this IBM initiative will support. is what you want. IBM has selected these organizations as the program’s clean energy cohort. The selection process considered the applicant’s commitment to helping communities particularly vulnerable to environmental threats, ability to increase access to affordable clean energy services, strategic focus and transparency on measurement and reporting, etc. Did.

United Nations Development Programme: UNDP is working with IBM to increase access to sustainable, affordable and reliable energy, targeting the most marginalized people in African countries. The goal is to predict power access and use UNDP’s technical knowledge and IBM’s artificial intelligence and geospatial analytics to better guide policy and investment decisions. Sustainable Energy for All: IBM is collaborating with Sustainable Energy for All to provide intelligent models for predicting energy needs based on current and future human activity. is building. The model is designed to address key development challenges (such as lack of access to energy and poor healthcare) and help formulate robust infrastructure plans such as electrification plans. Net Zero Atlantic: Net Zero Atlantic is collaborating with IBM to create an interactive digital tool that provides a geospatial view of the environmental and socioeconomic impacts of Nova Scotia’s potential future energy system. Ultimately, the goal is for Nova Scotia’s Indigenous communities to leverage advanced modeling capabilities to inform energy and development planning. Miyakojima City Government: The Miyakojima City Government is working with IBM to help develop a renewable energy strategy. This includes a microgrid on Miyakojima, a remote community facing severe climate challenges from typhoons in Japan, to support energy-dependent residents. A clean local environment for the tourism industry and agriculture. Environment Without Borders Foundation: A collaboration between the Environment Without Borders Foundation and IBM aims to develop a platform to predict, track and communicate clean energy usage options in Egypt. The goal is to enable resilient and sustainable infrastructure and operations for clean energy in Egypt, helping residents in remote villages where energy is currently expensive and unreliable.

The strength of these projects is that they can be scaled up or, in some cases, serve as demonstration sites. For example, Sustainable Energy for All uses IBM machine learning and IBM Cloud technology and expertise to build and scale open-access datasets and energy needs models using spatio-temporal data. Kenya and India are being considered as initial pilot regions, but there is no limit to the number of regions in which these energy demand models can be designed. IBM’s approach to providing support, tools and skills to these projects is by setting out to continue work and expand elsewhere for much longer than his two years of involvement with the company. , ensuring that the positive impact can be maximized. Additionally, many of these projects focus on vulnerable people, so they need to be directly involved. This is an important part of how we do things. We work with these organizations on the ground to meet the needs of our communities.

As we have pointed out many times before, desperate times call for desperate measures. In the case of sustainability, competitors become partners and the public and private sectors work together. The fact that IBM’s Sustainability Accelerator received applications from nonprofits, sole intergovernmental organizations, and local governments demonstrates the need and willingness to come together to achieve more, faster.

